Uol : sponsors bowling champions to compete at Deaflympics
PU
Uol : Financial Results
PU
Uol : Financial Results
PU
UOL : sponsors bowling champions to compete at Deaflympics

10/01/2022 | 12:04am EDT
For Immediate Release

NEWS RELEASE

UOL SPONSORS BOWLING CHAMPIONS

TO COMPETE AT DEAFLYMPICS

  • Medal hopefuls Adelia Naomi Yokoyama and Kimberly Quek to fly Singapore flag high
  • Deaflympics is considered longest running multi-sport event in history after Olympics
  • UOL raises awareness of athletes with special needs, champions other causes

Singapore, 1 October 2022 - UOL Group Limited (UOL) today announced it will sponsor Singapore's bowling delegation for the 24th Deaflympics to be held from 20 to 30 October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

First held in Paris in 1924, the Deaflympics is considered the longest running multi- sport event in history after the Olympics. Hearing aids and cochlear implants are not allowed during competition to maintain a level playing field.

The delegation comprising bowlers Adelia Naomi Yokoyama, aged 23, and Kimberly Quek, aged 22, as well as the coaches and support staff, were given a rousing send-off this morning at a flag presentation ceremony at UOL's PARKROYAL on Beach Road. Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Social and Family Development, Mr Eric Chua, was the event's Guest-of-Honour.

UOL's support allowed the Deaf Sports Association (Singapore) to cover the costs of the six-member delegation, including airfares, accommodation and physiotherapy services, so that the bowlers can focus on the international competition.

UOL Group Chief Executive, Mr Liam Wee Sin, said: "At UOL, we believe that sports can bring people and communities together. Through our support, we hope to raise awareness for inclusive sports and support the athletes' ambitions to compete at international sporting events.

1

"While the road to sporting glory is never easy, both Adelia and Kimberly have shown a strong desire to overcome their challenges to succeed on an international stage. We remain committed to help nurture aspiring athletes to realise their full potential."

At the last Deaflympics in 2017, Adelia and Kimberly bowled their way to a gold and bronze medal respectively at the Women's Masters event, becoming Singapore's first ever medallists at the Games. Both young women also picked up numerous medals at the 2019 ASEAN Deaf Bowling Championships, putting them as strong medal contenders at other major international competitions in the future.

President of the Deaf Sports Association (Singapore), Mr Loh Eng Meng, said: "We thank UOL for its generous support in allowing our bowling delegation to proudly represent Singapore at the Deaflympics.

"With the continued support from wonderful friends such as UOL, we hope to empower the deaf and hard of hearing community through sports and promote social integration, character development and healthy living."

Aside from inclusive sports, UOL also champions other causes like inclusive arts and local heritage. In August, the Group was honoured as a Distinguished Patron of the Arts at the annual Patron of the Arts Awards for its long-term contributions to the Singapore's arts scene. That same month, UOL was conferred the Friend of Heritage Award at the Patron of Heritage Awards 2021.

In September, UOL was named Champion of Good for the second time. Organised by Company of Good under the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, the awards recognise organisations that are exemplary in doing good and have been a multiplier by engaging partners and stakeholders on a collaborative journey.

- End -

2

About UOL Group Limited

UOL Group Limited (UOL) is a leading Singapore-listed property and hospitality group with total assets of about $20 billion. The Company has a diversified portfolio of development and investment properties, hotels and serviced suites in Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. With a track record of over 50 years, UOL strongly believes in delivering product excellence and quality service in all its business ventures. UOL, through its hotel subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited, owns three acclaimed brands namely "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL. The Company's Singapore-listed property subsidiary, Singapore Land Group Limited, owns an extensive portfolio of prime commercial assets and hotels in Singapore.

For media and analyst queries, please contact:

Sarah Ng

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications & Sustainability

DID: (65) 6350 5175

Email: ng.sarah@uol.com.sg

Catherine Ong

Catherine Ong Associates

Mobile: (65) 9697 0007

Email: cath@catherineong.com

3

Disclaimer

UOL Group Limited published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 04:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
