Up Energy Development : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF UPDATE ON REVIEW HEARING

*

(In Provisional Liquidation (For Restructuring Purposes)) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 307)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF

UPDATE ON REVIEW HEARING

This announcement is made by Up Energy Development Group Limited (In Provisional Liquidation (For Restructuring Purposes)) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

UPDATE ON REVIEW HEARING

The review hearing of the Listing (Review) Committee originally scheduled on 15 September 2020 has been rescheduled to 28 September 2020.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 June 2016. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended until further notice.