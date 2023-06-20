Advanced search
    TIGR   US91531W1062

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
2.910 USD   -5.21%
06/20Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06/20Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors – TIGR
BU
05/31Telecoms, Tech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/20/2023 | 10:38pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 29, 2020 and May 16, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 21, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. UP Fintech was operating illegally in China due to its failure to secure proper licensing. The Company did not disclose its illegal activities to its shareholders. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about UP Fintech, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
