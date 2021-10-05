Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UP Fintech Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGR   US91531W1062

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/05 03:09:08 pm
10.04 USD   +2.14%
02:28pSTACKHABIT : launches in all 50 States
PR
09/22Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/10Financial Stocks Edging Lower Near Friday Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

StackHabit : launches in all 50 States

10/05/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHabit, an automated wealth creation platform and SEC Registered Investment Advisor is pleased to announce it is officially open to residents of all 50 US States.

StackHabit was founded in March 2021 by Cullen Breen and Ben Buchanan to democratize high quality investing for everyone. Financial industry veterans led an undisclosed seed round for the initial launch.

StackHabit differs from most RoboAdvisors in that it offers concentrated portfolios of primarily equity securities. The founders had one driving question in developing the portfolio strategy; where would I put my own money?

"StackHabit is different," says CEO Cullen Breen. "The elite know that wealth creation is not an act, but a habit, and the best way to grow wealth is repeated action. We've made that action easy."

In a few minutes you can set up an investment or retirement account based on your risk profile and set up automated deposits. StackHabit clients can transfer accounts from any institution and easily allocate them to StackHabit's premium offering. StackHabit charges no fees to buy or sell stocks, and takes a fee-for-service approach.

Retail investors need an easy way to visualize and track their assets in all locations and StackHabit provides a single pane of glass for all investment and banking accounts, and the fastest and easiest way to start building wealth. StackHabit leverages Automation from Tradingfront (NASDAQ: TIGR) and custodies all of their assets with Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR).

According to CEO Cullen Breen, "We're excited to help our clients build wealth leveraging the best technology and the best companies in the world. We have an ambitious goal to create 50,000 millionaires and everyone is invited to partake at any income level. In addition, we are expanding our partnership program to financial advisors to provide their clients with simplified automated investing. Advisor partners will be able to send their clients a unique link and they can instantly start stacking."

For more information visit www.stackhabit.com, ‎StackHabit on the App Store (apple.com), or email support@stackhabit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stackhabit-launches-in-all-50-states-301392821.html

SOURCE StackHabit


© PRNewswire 2021
