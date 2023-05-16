Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UP Fintech Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGR   US91531W1062

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(TIGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:14 2023-05-16 pm EDT
2.635 USD   -7.54%
02:57pTigr Loss Alert : ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – TIGR
BU
10:32aTech Stocks Weigh Dow Asian Equities in Tuesday Trading
MT
06:12aUp Fintech : Announces Changes to Updating Approach of User Terminals for Existing Chinese Mainland Clients - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TIGR LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – TIGR

05/16/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) resulting from allegations that UP Fintech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased UP Fintech securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16262 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 16, 2023, UP Fintech issued a press release responding to requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”). The press release stated that “the Company will change its approach of updating user terminals for existing Chinese mainland clients and will remove its app "Tiger International" from the Chinese mainland application market starting on May 18, 2023, in order to complete the rectification work with satisfactory results.

On this news, UP Fintech’s stock price stock price fell more than 8% in intraday trading on May 16, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
02:57pTigr Loss Alert : ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages UP Fintech Holding Limited ..
BU
10:32aTech Stocks Weigh Dow Asian Equities in Tuesday Trading
MT
06:12aUp Fintech : Announces Changes to Updating Approach of User Terminals for Existing Chinese..
PU
05:36aFutu and Fintech to remove apps from Chinese app stores on regulatory directives - sour..
RE
04/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Steady Late Afternoon
MT
04/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rising This Afternoon
MT
04/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
04/12Sector Update: Financial
MT
04/12UP Fintech Holding Unveils TigerGPT AI Chatbot
MT
04/12UP Fintech unveils TigerGPT, the industry's first AI investment assistant
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 258 M - -
Net income 2023 13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 8,36%
Chart UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UP Fintech Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,85 $
Average target price 4,70 $
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tian Hua Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Fei Zeng Chief Financial & Director
Wei Wu Global Chief Compliance Officer
Jian Liu Independent Director
Chia Hung Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED-16.42%474
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-1.71%36 666
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.58%18 333
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.48%16 057
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.22.05%13 930
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED20.02%12 008
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer