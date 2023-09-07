UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces Clarification on Recent Form 144 Filing Regarding Proposed Sale of Securities

SINGAPORE, September 7, 2023 - UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced clarifications regarding the recent Form 144 filing made by Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UP Fintech Holing Limited, in compliance with Rule 144 of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Mr. Wu has been implementing and revising a 10b5-1 plan since June 2021, involving the sale of TIGR options, involves both selling calls and puts. As an affiliate of the Company, Mr. Wu is required to report its TIGR share sales through Form 144 to the SEC. The particular Form 144 filing in the context pertains to the total number of 10 million American Depository Shares ("ADS") associated with TIGR call options proposed for sale under Mr. Wu's 10b5-1 plan.However, it should be noted that the exercise prices are set deep out-of-the-money, with a relatively low probability of being exercised. Due to this factor, only a small proportions of call options included in the 10b5-1 plan have been sold as of the current date, while to strictly comply with SEC Rule 144, Form 144 shall be transmitted for filing concurrently with the sale and we make this filing to cover the total quantity proposed to be sold and specified in the 10b5-1 plan, which is 10 million ADS shares, in the Form 144 filing. Furthermore, due to liquidity considerations related to the TIGR options market, the actual executed volume by the counterparty may be significantly lower than the proposed quantity. Overall, it represents a capital management approach utilizing deep out-of-the-money options within the existing framework of the current Form 144 disclosure requirements.

Over the past few years, to the Company's knowledge, this options strategy has been consistently implemented by Mr. Wu. In accordance with the electronic filing regime adopted by the SEC in April 2023, affiliates of the Company, including Mr. Wu, shall comply with this new electronic filing regime going forward.

