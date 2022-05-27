Log in
UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 10, 2022

05/27/2022 | 04:36am EDT
SINGAPORE, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on June 10, 2022.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on June 10, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on June 10, 2022 Singapore/Hong Kong Time).

Conference Call Information:

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information:

Participants may register for the conference call by navigating to: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2768763

Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and registrant ID. The conference ID is 2768763.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through June 18, 2022. Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 2 8199 0299
Passcode: 2768763
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Investor Relations Contact

UP Fintech Holding Limited
Email: ir@itiger.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
