UP Fintech : Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)

UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results BEIJING, China, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) ('UP Fintech' or the 'Company'), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

'We are pleased to announce that our Company delivered strong growth in revenue, profits, and client assets in the first quarter of 2021', stated Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO and Director of UP Fintech. Total revenues were US$81.3 million, a 255.5% increase from the first quarter of 2020, and were bolstered by solid increases in commissions, interest income, and revenues derived from our corporate business. The profitability of our Company continued to improve as net income attributable to UP Fintech in the first quarter was US$21.1 million, a significant improvement from net loss of US$0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech in the first quarter was US$23.5 million, 22.1 times that of the first quarter of 2020.' Due to our expanding geographic footprint and rich range of services, the total number of accounts as well as the total account balance achieved notable milestones. We added over 117,000 funded accounts, and the aggregate value of assets clients allocated to our platform surpassed US$21.4 billion. Total trading volume also surged past US$123.8 billion dollars, nearly triple the same period in 2020. The growth in our corporate businesses accelerated in the first quarter. Market adoption of our ESOP service has been phenomenal; we added 41 clients in the first quarter and now serve 165 in total. On the investment banking side, in the first quarter we participated in 14 IPOs, of which we underwrote eight. Most notably, our U.S. subsidiary served as the lead bank in an IPO for the first time. In just over two short years, we have become a leading underwriter for assisting new economy corporate clients raise financing on international capital markets and we look forward to serving them with the wide range of capabilities integrated into our fintech ecosystem. Finally, our innovative platform is attracting new investors across a diverse range of countries. We continue to gain momentum in the Singapore market and added new features to our suite of trading products available for local clients, namely U.S. over the counter (OTC) equities, Daily Leverage Certificates, as well as our digital wealth management product, The Fund Mall, which empowers investors to allocate their capital across a rich range of global mutual funds that span numerous countries and asset classes. Going forward we intend to continue enhancing the functionality of our platform for our investors, augmenting our comprehensive capability to serve corporate clients, and executing on our global expansion strategy. Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2021 Total revenues increased 255.5% year-over-year to US$81.3 million.

increased 255.5% year-over-year to US$81.3 million. Total net revenues increased 245.7% year-over-year to US$75.7 million.

increased 245.7% year-over-year to US$75.7 million. Net income increased to US$21.1 million from net loss of US$0.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

increased to US$21.1 million from net loss of US$0.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income attributable to UP Fintech increased to US$21.1 million from net loss of US$0.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

increased to US$21.1 million from net loss of US$0.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech increased to US$23.5 million, compared to US$1.1 million in the same quarter of last year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is set forth below.

Operating Highlights for First Quarter 2021 Total account balance increased 289.8% year-over-year to US$21.4 billion.

increased 289.8% year-over-year to US$21.4 billion. Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 177.3% year-over-year to US$2.3 billion.

increased 177.3% year-over-year to US$2.3 billion. Total number of customers with deposits increased 180.4% year-over-year to 376.0K.

Selected Operating Data for First Quarter 2021 As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2020 2021 In 000's Number of customer accounts 743.3 1,104.1 1,400.2 Number of customers with deposits 134.1 258.7 376.0 In USD millions Trading volume 44,109.9 65,449.4 123,831.5 Total account balance 5,493.9 15,956.9 21,414.6 First Quarter 2021 Financial Results REVENUES Total revenues were US$81.3 million, up 255.5% from US$22.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Commissions were US$52.9 million, up 277.2% from US$14.0 million in the same quarter of last year, driven by an increase in our user base and favorable market backdrop. Financing service fees were US$2.2 million, up 36.3% from US$1.6 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase in margin trading balance. Interest income was US$15.6 million, up 228.6% from US$4.8 million in the same quarter of last year. This was also due to an increase in our user base and margin activities. Other revenues were US$10.5 million, up 330.5% from US$2.4 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the growth of our underwriting business and currency exchange service. Interest expense was US$5.5 million, an increase of 480.2% from US$1.0 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase in our user base and margin activities. OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Total operating costs and expenses were US$46.7 million, an increase of 131.1% from US$20.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Execution and clearing expenses were US$8.2 million, an increase of 365.9% from US$1.8 million in the same quarter of last year, due to an increase in user base and trading volume. Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$16.5 million, an increase of 57.5% from US$10.5 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to a headcount increase to accompany the rapid growth of the business. Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$1.2 million, a slight increase of 4.6% from US$1.2 million in the same quarter last year. Communication and market data expenses were US$4.0 million, an increase of 116.1% from US$1.8 million in the same quarter last year, due to rapid user growth and expanded market data usage. Marketing and branding expenses were US$12.8 million, an increase of 371.3% from US$2.7 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was derived from our continuous efforts to expand globally in accordance with our internationalization strategy. General and administrative expenses were US$4.1 million, an increase of 77.6% from US$2.3 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increased professional services expenses resulting from business expansion. NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED Net income attributable to UP Fintech was US$21.1 million, as compared to a net loss of US$0.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per ADS - diluted was US$0.143, as compared to a net loss per ADS - diluted of US$0.001 in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation and impairment loss from equity investments, was US$23.5 million, as compared to a US$1.1 million non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted was US$0.159, as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted of US$0.007 in the same quarter of last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating diluted net income per ADS, was 147,364,386. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 2,145,193,351 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 143,012,890 ADSs.



Conference Call Information UP Fintech's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 25, 2021 Beijing/Hong Kong Time). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 7164159

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itiger.com. Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited and non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('U.S. GAAP'). We define non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited as net loss or income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited excluding share-based compensation, impairment loss from equity investments and fair value change from convertible bonds. Non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted is non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation, impairment loss from equity investments and fair value change from convertible bonds. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Share-based compensation, impairment loss from equity investment and fair value change from convertible bonds have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and was not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to total operating expenses, net loss attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these historical non-GAAP financial measures in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. About UP Fintech Holding Limited UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com. Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'might,' 'aim,' 'likely to,' 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates' and similar statements or expressions. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties, including the earnings conference call. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Interactive Brokers LLC and Xiaomi Corporation and its affiliates; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial markets; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 28, 2021. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. For investor and media inquiries please contact: Investor Relations Contact

Clark S. Soucy

UP Fintech Holding Limited

Email: ir@itiger.com

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in U.S. dollars ('US$'))

As of December 31, As of March 31, 2020 2021 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 79,652,897 174,696,373 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 867,946,754 2,312,040,145 Term deposits 18,698,143 18,680,327 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$91,788 and US$99,914 as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021) 372,215,645 527,378,775 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations: Related party 764,318,932 1,121,259,847 Others 32,547,428 66,554,710 Financial instruments held, at fair value 562,536 1,297,967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,214,430 11,110,946 Amounts due from related parties 5,065,222

6,094,568 Total current assets

2,152,221,987 4,239,113,658 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 7,280,763 6,778,316 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 9,693,034 10,202,296 Goodwill 2,421,403 2,421,403 Long-term investments 6,480,951 5,833,982 Other non-current assets 4,299,246 4,003,638 Deferred tax assets 9,919,967 9,393,173 Total non-current assets 40,095,364 38,632,808 Total assets 2,192,317,351 4,277,746,466 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 1,696,164,267 3,674,857,572 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations: Related party 218,574,120 148,690,781 Others 5,135,941 105,179,152 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,138,201 37,655,905 Deferred income-current 844,558 816,892 Lease liabilities-current 3,514,592 3,551,882 Total current liabilities 1,951,371,679 3,970,752,184 Convertible bonds Related party - 29,965,160 Others - 13,983,742 Deferred income-non-current 1,565,843 1,364,420 Lease liabilities- non-current 3,692,701 3,093,984 Total liabilities 1,956,630,223 4,019,159,490 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 17,944 18,301 Class B ordinary shares 3,376 3,151 Additional paid-in capital 291,827,379 293,906,617 Statutory reserve 2,663,551 2,663,551 Accumulated deficit (59,579,495 ) (38,523,167 ) Treasury Stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,927,192 2,691,342 Total shareholders' equity 235,687,128 258,586,976 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,192,317,351 4,277,746,466 __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in U.S. dollars ('US$'), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data)

For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2020 2021 US$ US$ US$ Revenues(a): Commissions 14,021,149 25,237,560 52,894,103 Interest related income Financing service fees 1,642,942 1,579,264 2,239,870 Interest income 4,757,724 11,682,806 15,631,913 Other revenues 2,441,646 8,736,450 10,511,488 Total revenues 22,863,461 47,236,080 81,277,374 Interest expense(a) (953,615 ) (4,341,848 ) (5,532,690 ) Total Net Revenues 21,909,846 42,894,232 75,744,684 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing(a) (1,763,111 ) (4,165,559 ) (8,213,722 ) Employee compensation and benefits (10,452,029 ) (15,549,026 ) (16,462,536 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (1,161,367 ) (1,273,780 ) (1,215,248 ) Communication and market data (1,829,783 ) (3,916,530 ) (3,953,961 ) Marketing and branding (2,716,486 ) (6,538,162 ) (12,803,374 ) General and administrative (2,281,658 ) (4,838,561 ) (4,051,434 ) Total operating costs and expenses (20,204,434 ) (36,281,618 ) (46,700,275 ) Other (expense)/income: Others, net (1,257,690 ) 377,953 (964,699 ) Income before income tax 447,722 6,990,567 28,079,710 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (906,515 ) 2,434,661 (7,023,382 ) Net (loss)/income (458,793 ) 9,425,228 21,056,328 Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (305,715 ) 930,589 - Net (loss)/income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited (153,078 ) 8,494,639 21,056,328 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments - 41,149

- Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 723,991 2,106,619 (235,850 ) Total Comprehensive income 265,198 11,572,996 20,820,478 Net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic (0.000 ) 0.004 0.010 Diluted (0.000 ) 0.004 0.010 Net (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic (0.001 ) 0.060 0.148 Diluted (0.001 ) 0.059 0.143 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic 2,118,759,654 2,120,016,218 2,128,130,208 Diluted 2,143,712,304 2,167,541,257 2,210,465,791 (a) Includes the following revenues, costs and expenses resulting from transactions with related parties for the three months ended March 31, 2021:



For the three months ended March 31, 2021 US$ Revenues: Commissions 13,334,528 Interest related income Financing service fees 2,239,870 Interest income 9,281,680 Other revenues 5,957,010 Interest expense (4,259,765 ) Execution and clearing (5,908,113 ) Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (All amounts in U.S. dollars ('US$'), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 For the three months ended December 31, 2020 For the three months ended March 31, 2021 non-GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments non-GAAP US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 1,217,014 (1) 1,616,918 (1) 1,799,208 (1) - (2) 150,978 (2) 600,000 (2) - (3) - (3) 29,870 (3) Net (loss)/income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited (153,078 ) 1,217,014 1,063,936 8,494,639 1,767,896 10,262,535 21,056,328 2,429,078 23,485,406 Net (loss)/income per ADS -diluted (0.001 ) 0.007 0.059 0.071 0.143 0.159 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating diluted net (loss)/income per ADS 141,250,644 142,914,154 144,502,750 144,502,750 147,364,386 147,364,386 (1) Share-based compensation. (2) Impairment loss from equity investments (3) Fair value change from convertible bonds



Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer UP Fintech Holding Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:08:05 UTC.

