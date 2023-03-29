Financials lift UK stocks as banking fears ebb; Next hits nearly 3-month low

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 29 (Reuters) - UK stocks edged higher on
Wednesday, supported by gains in banks on easing fears of a
financial sector meltdown, but Next hit a nearly three-month low
after the retail bellwether maintained its cautious outlook for
the year.
Next Plc slumped 6.2% after the fashion retailer
said that higher costs for wages and energy were still expected
to reduce its profit this year, even as it reported higher
annual profit.
The exporters-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the
domestically focussed FTSE 250 also added 0.6%.
"Overall sentiment has been boosted by the quelling of
banking worries," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and
markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"That's helping offset a big fall for Next, after it
reiterated guidance that sales would fall this year. Hopes that
a magic wand might materialise to dramatically improve the
retailer's fortunes have ebbed away."
Late on Tuesday, John Glen, chief secretary to the UK
Treasury, told Reuters that Britain's banks had not seen deposit
outflows in reaction to the failures of U.S. regional lenders,
aiding a 1.2% gain in UK lenders.
Both the FTSE indexes had ended the first two months of 2023
higher, buoyed by China's reopening and signs of stability in
the domestic economy.
However, concerns about still high domestic inflation and
the global financial system's stability have weighed down on the
bourses in March, setting them up for losses.
Firms that earn through exports were also among gainers.
Energy stocks and precious metals miners
added 0.9% and 1.7%, respectively, as the pound
slipped 0.3%.
Other export-focused companies including Diageo PLC,
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Tesco PLC were also up
between 0.4% to 1.4%.
Among small-caps, UP Global Sourcing Holdings slid
2.9%, posting its biggest drop in over a month after the
homeware brands distributor reported a 5% fall in adjusted
pretax profit.
