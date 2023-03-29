Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:45:28 2023-03-29 am EDT
135.00 GBX   -3.57%
05:20aUP Global Sourcing interim profit falls but revenue improves
AN
05:10aFinancials lift UK stocks as banking fears ebb; Next hits nearly 3-month low
RE
05:06aPhoenix Spree reports fall in assets
AN
Phoenix Spree reports fall in assets

03/29/2023 | 05:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Medica Group PLC, up 3.5% at 154.25 pence, 12-month range 118.25p-173.5p. The telemedicine services provider reports double-digit annual growth in 2022. Revenue rises 24% year-on-year to GBP77.0 million from GBP61.9 million, as pretax profit jumps 18% to GBP8.6 million from GBP7.3 million. Proposes lifting final dividend by 5.0% to 1.88p. Says outlook remains strong, with ongoing demand underpinning further double-digit growth in the medium term. To meet demand will focus on "increasing reporting capacity and enabling greater productivity for radiologists, radiographers and other specialist doctors who choose to work with Medica".

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd, down 7.8% at 200p, 12-month range 194.5p-396p. The Berlin-focused residential real estate investor reports a swing to pretax loss of EUR17.5 million in 2022 from a profit of GBP45.3 million in 2021. Net asset value per share falls 5.1% to EUR4.50 at December 31, from EUR4.74 a year before. Gross rental income edges up 0.6% to EUR25.9 million from EUR25.8 million. "During 2022, the real estate industry has had to adjust to the combined effects of global inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, both of which have weighed on industry transaction volumes and asset values," explains Chair Robert Hingley.

----------

Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC, down 3.6% at 135.00p, 12-month range 90p-174p. The homeware brand owner reports interim results for six months to January 31, showing a decline in profit. Pretax profit falls 5.2% to GBP9.3 million from GBP9.8 million a year before, even as revenue rises 2.2% to GBP87.6 million from GBP85.7 million. Notes revenue growth was "achieved with no overall price inflation to keep [its] products at prices which are affordable to all consumers". Expects annual performance to come in line with GBP165.3 million market consensus for revenue, up from GBP154.2 million. Expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be in line with consensus of GBP20.1 million, up from GBP18.8 million.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDICA GROUP PLC 3.36% 154 Delayed Quote.5.86%
MEDICA S.P.A. 1.75% 23.3 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LIMITED -6.45% 203 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC -3.57% 135.0001 Delayed Quote.-15.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 165 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 20,7 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,26%
Capitalization 121 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 140,00 GBX
Average target price 225,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Managers and Directors
Simon Adam Showman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Barry Franks President
John Christopher Stewart Dent Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
James John McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robbie Ian Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC-15.02%149
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-0.19%51 636
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-4.29%30 302
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION4.12%7 390
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.8.63%6 642
SEB S.A.23.96%5 805
