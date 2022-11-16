UP Global Sourcing : ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Manor Mill Victoria Street Chadderton Oldham OL9 0DD
+44 (0) 161 627 1400 www.upgs.com
Welcome to the Home of Brands
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc
Annual Report 2022
Passionate about product
Updating Our Purpose
Our purpose is the centre of everything we do. To embed ESG into our culture, our purpose has been adapted and re-communicated to be more meaningful and demonstrate our aspirations:
Strategic Report
Highlights
At a glance
Investment case
Chairman's introduction
Our Culture and Values
Chief Executive's review
Market overview
Business model
Strategic goals
Strategy in action
Key performance indicators
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
TCFD and environmental reporting
Section 172 statement
Chief Financial Officer's review
Principal risks and uncertainties
Viability statement
Corporate Governancev
38 Board of Directors
40 Chairman's introduction
Audit and Risk Committee report
Remuneration Committee report
Directors' report and other statutory disclosures
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's report
Consolidated Income Statement
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Company Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the financial statements
Shareholder Information
Shareholder information
Company information
We provide beautiful and more sustainable products for every home.
With innovation and sustainability at the forefront, we design, develop and distribute quality branded houseware for our customers and consumers.
Salter Stock Pot
Stylish cooking from hob to oven
01
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Shareholder Information
Highlights
Operational highlights
Salter acquisition fully integrated.
Petra brand relaunched and first retailer orders for FY23 received.
Successful management of the global shipping crisis and the associated supply chain challenges.
Major automated process (robotics) programme launched in Q4.
ESG highlights
Launch of our new ESG strategy.
Update of our purpose.
Fully refurbished leading edge UK head office and showroom completed.
Installation of solar panels as part of our ESG journey.
Grant of 2022 SAYE scheme options.
Financial highlights
Revenue
£154.2m
+13% FY21: £136.4m
Adjusted EBITDA*
£18.8m
+41% FY21: £13.3m
Adjusted EPS*
14.7p
+32% FY21: 11.1p
Statutory EPS
14.3p
+54% FY21: 9.3p
Full year dividend per share
7.12p
+42% FY21: 5.02p
Adjusted measures are before share-based payment expense and non-recurring items.
We are delighted that despite another challenging year, our team has delivered record financial results.
Simon Showman, CEO
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc Annual Report 2022
02
At a glance
Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK's oldest housewares brand, est. 1760) and Beldray (est.1872).
As such, we manage, design, and develop a wide range
of mass-market focused consumer goods brands, focused
on the home. Our extensive range of original branded products creates the opportunity for retailers to price our products competitively compared to their own-label equivalents.
Who we are
Ultimate Products bring the best branded homewares products on the shelves, both in the UK and around the globe. We provide well-known retailers with the latest innovative products across our premier brands.
From our global offices, we have built strong working relationships with a network of 230 factories manufacturing and distributing exciting products for over 300 valued retail partners in 45 countries.
From the initial concept right through to the product on the shelf, creativity and sustainability are key. Positioned alongside other big names, our marketing and branding set us aside from our competitors, with sleek and on-trend designs, excellent quality photography and cutting-edge videos, showcasing our bestselling products.
We employ
300+
people across the business
We sell to
300+
retailers across 45 countries
Our premier brands
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc Annual Report 2022
