UP Global Sourcing : ANNUAL REPORT 2022

02

At a glance

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK's oldest housewares brand, est. 1760) and Beldray (est.1872).

As such, we manage, design, and develop a wide range

of mass-market focused consumer goods brands, focused

on the home. Our extensive range of original branded products creates the opportunity for retailers to price our products competitively compared to their own-label equivalents.