  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    UPGS   GB00BYX7MG58

UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC

(UPGS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-16 am EST
143.50 GBX   -2.38%
12:39pUp Global Sourcing : Annual report 2022
PU
12:19pUp Global Sourcing : Notice of agm 2022
PU
06:40aIN BRIEF: UP Global launches Salter Origins in Sainsbury's stores
AN
UP Global Sourcing : ANNUAL REPORT 2022

11/16/2022 | 12:39pm EST
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc

Manor Mill Victoria Street Chadderton Oldham OL9 0DD

+44 (0) 161 627 1400 www.upgs.com

Welcome to the Home of Brands

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc

Annual Report 2022

Passionate about product

Updating Our Purpose

Our purpose is the centre of everything we do. To embed ESG into our culture, our purpose has been adapted and re-communicated to be more meaningful and demonstrate our aspirations:

Strategic Report

  1. Highlights
  2. At a glance
  3. Investment case
  4. Chairman's introduction
  5. Our Culture and Values
  6. Chief Executive's review
  1. Market overview
  1. Business model
  1. Strategic goals
  1. Strategy in action
  2. Key performance indicators
  3. Environmental, Social and Governance Report
  1. TCFD and environmental reporting
  1. Section 172 statement
  1. Chief Financial Officer's review
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Viability statement

Corporate Governancev

38 Board of Directors

40 Chairman's introduction

  1. Audit and Risk Committee report
  1. Remuneration Committee report
  1. Directors' report and other statutory disclosures
  1. Statement of Directors' responsibilities

Financial Statements

  1. Independent Auditor's report
  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  3. Company Statement of Financial Position
  4. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Company Statement of Changes in Equity
  6. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  1. Notes to the financial statements

Shareholder Information

  1. Shareholder information
  2. Company information

We provide beautiful and more sustainable products for every home.

With innovation and sustainability at the forefront, we design, develop and distribute quality branded houseware for our customers and consumers.

Salter Stock Pot

Stylish cooking from hob to oven

01

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Shareholder Information

Highlights

Operational highlights

  • Salter acquisition fully integrated.
  • Petra brand relaunched and first retailer orders for FY23 received.
  • Successful management of the global shipping crisis and the associated supply chain challenges.
  • Major automated process (robotics) programme launched in Q4.

For more information:

see pages 06-07

ESG highlights

  • Launch of our new ESG strategy.
  • Update of our purpose.
  • Fully refurbished leading edge UK head office and showroom completed.
  • Installation of solar panels as part of our ESG journey.
  • Grant of 2022 SAYE scheme options.

For more information:

see pages 06-07

Financial highlights

Revenue

£154.2m

+13% FY21: £136.4m

Adjusted EBITDA*

£18.8m

+41% FY21: £13.3m

Adjusted EPS*

14.7p

+32% FY21: 11.1p

Statutory EPS

14.3p

+54% FY21: 9.3p

Full year dividend per share

7.12p

+42% FY21: 5.02p

  • Adjusted measures are before share-based payment expense and non-recurring items.

We are delighted that despite another challenging year, our team has delivered record financial results.

Simon Showman, CEO

For more information:

see pages 06-07

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc Annual Report 2022

02

At a glance

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK's oldest housewares brand, est. 1760) and Beldray (est.1872).

As such, we manage, design, and develop a wide range

of mass-market focused consumer goods brands, focused

on the home. Our extensive range of original branded products creates the opportunity for retailers to price our products competitively compared to their own-label equivalents.

Who we are

Ultimate Products bring the best branded homewares products on the shelves, both in the UK and around the globe. We provide well-known retailers with the latest innovative products across our premier brands.

From our global offices, we have built strong working relationships with a network of 230 factories manufacturing and distributing exciting products for over 300 valued retail partners in 45 countries.

From the initial concept right through to the product on the shelf, creativity and sustainability are key. Positioned alongside other big names, our marketing and branding set us aside from our competitors, with sleek and on-trend designs, excellent quality photography and cutting-edge videos, showcasing our bestselling products.

We employ

300+

people across the business

We sell to

300+

retailers across 45 countries

Our premier brands

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc Annual Report 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
