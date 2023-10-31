UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based owner of homeware brands, including Salter and Beldray. The Company manages, designs, and develops a range of mass-market consumer goods brands focused on the home. The Company specializes in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling. Other brands include Progress (cookware and bakeware), Kleeneze (laundry and floorcare), Petra (small domestic appliances) and Intempo (audio). Its products are sold to a broad cross-section of both large national and international multi-channel retailers as well as smaller national retail chains, incorporating discount retailers, supermarkets, general retailers, and online retailers. Its Salter brand includes cookshop, floor care, electrical SDA, and waste management products. Its Beldray brand includes laundry, bathroom, electrical, and heating products. The Company sells to over 300 retailers across more than 40 countries.