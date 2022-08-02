Up Young Cornerstone : Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

Statement

1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request supplement or correction:2022/08/01 2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/10 3.Content of supplement or correction: Partial correction on pages 17 and 19 of the Company's 2021 Annual Report. 4.Countermeasures: Re-upload revised 2021 Annual Report (version revised upon shareholders' meeting) to the Market Observation Post System, and announce material information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.