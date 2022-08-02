Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Up Young Cornerstone Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6728   TW0006728009

UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE CORP.

(6728)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-31
162.50 TWD   +1.25%
04:50aUP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
PU
07/15UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of year 2022.
PU
07/15Up Young Cornerstone Corp. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on September 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Up Young Cornerstone : Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 16:41:21
Subject 
 Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's
2021 Annual Report.
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 50
Statement 
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/01
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/10
3.Content of supplement or correction: Partial correction on pages 17 and 19
of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
4.Countermeasures: Re-upload revised 2021 Annual Report (version
revised upon shareholders' meeting) to the Market Observation
Post System, and announce material information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Up Young Cornerstone Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE CORP.
04:50aUP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual..
PU
07/15UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of year 2022.
PU
07/15Up Young Cornerstone Corp. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on Septem..
CI
06/22UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : The Company's Board of Directors elected the Chairman
PU
06/22UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of the newly elected board directors (including indepe..
PU
06/22UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Approved to re..
PU
06/22UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of members of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee..
PU
06/22UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement of members of the Company's 2nd Audit Committee.
PU
06/22UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE : Announcement regarding important resolutions of the Company's 2022 ..
PU
05/06Up Young Cornerstone Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 944 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net cash 2021 88,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
Yield 2021 9,13%
Capitalization 3 738 M 124 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Up Young Cornerstone Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Hua Wu General Manager & Spokesman
Chun Yu Chen Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Fu Wu Chairman
Yu Hsi Tsai Independent Director
Chen Hao Ku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE CORP.64.81%124
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-26.01%55 419
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-18.60%31 385
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.86%27 463
WHIRLPOOL-25.18%9 570
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-7.14%8 388