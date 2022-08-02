Up Young Cornerstone : Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Provided by: UP YOUNG CORNERSTONE CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/02
Time of announcement
16:41:21
Subject
Announcement of the Partial Correction of the Company's
2021 Annual Report.
Date of events
2022/08/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 50
Statement
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/01
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/10
3.Content of supplement or correction: Partial correction on pages 17 and 19
of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
4.Countermeasures: Re-upload revised 2021 Annual Report (version
revised upon shareholders' meeting) to the Market Observation
Post System, and announce material information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
