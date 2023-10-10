UPAY, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended August 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.364042 million compared to USD 0.320981 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.174618 million compared to USD 0.075322 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.696618 million compared to USD 0.696624 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.206838 million compared to USD 0.074265 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.