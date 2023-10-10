UPAY, Inc. is a software development company. The Company provides a cloud-based loan origination software system that is compliant with all applicable legislation and enables its customers to grant loans, sell products, pay bills or pay monthly subscriptions on terms, all within its software system. Its software platform features integrated third-party service providers, such as registered payment gateways, credit bureaus, two-way texting, credit protection insurance and decision-making platforms. Its products include Loan Origination System, Theme Studio Business Online, Credit Inquiries, and Credit Protection and Life Insurance, among others. The Loan Origination System provides Automated Credit Provider Administration System (ACPAS), a software system that leases on a monthly basis to customers to manage businesses, clients and processes. Theme Studio Business Online provides customized websites with ACPAS system to customers. It operates through its subsidiary, Rent Pay (Pty) Ltd.