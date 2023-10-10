UPAY, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2023
October 10, 2023 at 05:27 pm EDT
UPAY, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended August 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.364042 million compared to USD 0.320981 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.174618 million compared to USD 0.075322 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.696618 million compared to USD 0.696624 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.206838 million compared to USD 0.074265 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.
UPAY, Inc. is a software development company. The Company provides a cloud-based loan origination software system that is compliant with all applicable legislation and enables its customers to grant loans, sell products, pay bills or pay monthly subscriptions on terms, all within its software system. Its software platform features integrated third-party service providers, such as registered payment gateways, credit bureaus, two-way texting, credit protection insurance and decision-making platforms. Its products include Loan Origination System, Theme Studio Business Online, Credit Inquiries, and Credit Protection and Life Insurance, among others. The Loan Origination System provides Automated Credit Provider Administration System (ACPAS), a software system that leases on a monthly basis to customers to manage businesses, clients and processes. Theme Studio Business Online provides customized websites with ACPAS system to customers. It operates through its subsidiary, Rent Pay (Pty) Ltd.