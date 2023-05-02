Advanced search
    UPBD   US76009N1000

UPBOUND GROUP, INC.

(UPBD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47:01 2023-05-02 pm EDT
26.60 USD   -1.13%
03:28pGet It Now! Opens Store in Appleton, Wisconsin
04/28Upbound Group, Inc. Announces Investor Day on May 24, 2023
04/20Upbound : 2023 Proxy Statement / 2022 Annual Report
Get It Now! Opens Store in Appleton, Wisconsin

05/02/2023 | 03:28pm EDT
Get It Now! Store Manager, Ben Diestler, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Appleton an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Get It Now! store is located at 740 W. Northland Ave. in Appleton, Wisconsin. To welcome Get It Now! to its new neighborhood, members of the Appleton community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. CDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, May 5, at approximately 1 p.m. CDT, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

As a part of Get It Now!’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Salvation Army Food Pantry, a nonprofit who distributes canned goods and fresh produce and provides a free lunch meal to the hungry in their local community.

Get It Now!, part of the Upbound Group, Inc. family, operates 30 locations in the state of Wisconsin. This Appleton location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 894 M - -
Net income 2023 157 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 5,26%
Capitalization 1 505 M 1 505 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 12 690
Free-Float 39,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,90 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fahmi Karam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Vice President-Information Security
Sudeep Gautam Chief Technology & Digital Officer
