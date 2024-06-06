Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, announced the opening of a new Rent-A-Center store in Dania Beach, Florida. Rent-A-Center Store Manager Wilfri Alvarez-Toribio and his customer support team are pleased to offer the residents of Dania Beach a flexible lease-to-own option for high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics, computers and a wide range of other durable goods.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 322 E. Dania Beach Blvd. in Dania Beach, Florida. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Dania Beach community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place at approximately 11 a.m., and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a pair of AirPods Pro. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Lester H. White Club/NFL YET Center of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County to support its mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Rent-A-Center operates 81 locations in the state of Florida. This Dania Beach location will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

