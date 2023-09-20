Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, announced the opening of a new Rent-A-Center store in Rochester, New York. Rent-A-CenterStore Manager Joe Christopher and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Rochester a flexible lease-to-own option when it comes to acquiring access to high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Centerstore is located at 2394 Lyell Ave, in Rochester, New York. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Rochester community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place at approximately 12 p.m. EDT, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV and a Buffalo Bills recliner. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, a nonprofit that provides high-quality, cost-effective real estate and business services, while fostering community awareness and philanthropic support to a growing array of nonprofit organizations that serve children and adults with special needs.

Rent-A-Center operates 130 locations in the state of New York. This Rochester location will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

