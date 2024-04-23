UPBOUND GROUP, INC.

5501 Headquarters Drive

Plano, Texas 75024

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

It is our pleasure to invite you to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2024 Annual Meeting") of Upbound Group, Inc. The 2024 Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., Central Time, at the Upbound Group, Inc. Field Support Center, which is located, along with our principal executive offices, at 5501 Headquarters Drive, Plano, Texas 75024.

In connection with the 2024 Annual Meeting, the attached Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describe the business items we plan to address at the meeting. We also plan to have a question and answer session during which our stockholders will have the opportunity to ask questions of management regarding our business.

In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's "Notice and Access" model, we are furnishing proxy materials to our stockholders via the Internet. On or about April 23, 2024, we began mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials detailing how to access the proxy materials electronically and how to submit your proxy via the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also provides instructions on how to request and obtain paper copies of the proxy materials and proxy card or voting instruction form, as applicable. We believe this process provides our stockholders with a convenient way to access the proxy materials and submit their proxies online, while allowing us to reduce our environmental impact as well as the costs of printing and distribution.

Your vote is very important so we encourage you to review the information contained in the proxy materials and submit your proxy, regardless of the number of shares you own. It is important that beneficial owners of our common stock instruct their brokers on how they want to vote their shares. Please note that you will need the control number provided on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials in order to submit your proxy online.