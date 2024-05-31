Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, recently partnered with Scholarship America to award customers, customers’ children and coworkers’ children with $125,000 in scholarships through the Make a Difference Scholarship program. Through the program, a total of 50 qualified current and prospective students were each awarded with $2,500 for their higher education expenses; this was the company’s 20th year partnering with Scholarship America.

Recipients were selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school, community involvement, honors, work experience, statement of goals/aspirations, and unusual personal or family circumstances. Recipients were selected across all of Upbound’s brands, including Rent-A-Center, Acima, Get It Now!, Home Choice, AcceptanceNOW and Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc.

“At Upbound, one of our charitable giving pillars is empowering youth in the communities where we serve and providing them with the tools to reach their full potential,” said Tiffany Wall, SVP – Enterprise Business Operations. “Through this partnership with Scholarship America, we are able to show students that we support them in their pursuit of higher education as they strive to achieve their dreams.”

Since 2004, Upbound has awarded more than $1.3 million in Make a Difference scholarships to students through the program; Wall said the company was honored to have the opportunity to support customers, customers’ children and coworkers’ children once again.

“I am excited to be selected for a Make a Difference scholarship,” said Micah Clark of Plano, Texas. “This scholarship will help me so much by allowing me to focus less on working long hours outside of class and more on learning about engineering.”

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240531972524/en/