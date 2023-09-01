Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in disaster relief for the residents of Maui affected by the wildfires on the Hawaiian island last month.

“Assisting those in need within the communities where we operate is part of our core values at Upbound, particularly when people’s lives are affected by disasters,” said Mitch Fadel, CEO of Upbound. “Our contribution will support the American Red Cross and its essential work in providing immediate and ongoing aid to those impacted on Maui by these tragic wildfires.”

Upbound’s businesses operate more than 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a Rent-A-Center® store in the city of Kahului on Maui.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901031742/en/