  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upbound Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPBD   US76009N1000

UPBOUND GROUP, INC.

(UPBD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-23 pm EDT
22.91 USD   +0.31%
07:01aUpbound Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 for the Second Quarter of 2023
BU
03/15Transcript : Upbound Group, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference, Mar-15-2023 01:50 PM
CI
03/08Insider Sell: Upbound Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Upbound Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 for the Second Quarter of 2023

03/24/2023 | 07:01am EDT
Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 24, 2023, to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 894 M - -
Net income 2023 157 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,30x
Yield 2023 6,18%
Capitalization 1 277 M 1 277 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 690
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart UPBOUND GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upbound Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPBOUND GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,91 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fahmi Karam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Vice President-Information Security
Sudeep Gautam Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPBOUND GROUP, INC.1.60%1 277
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY0.73%24 944
DUFRY AG5.66%5 384
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY2.00%5 047
JUMBO S.A.22.03%2 890
LESLIE'S, INC.-12.37%1 965
