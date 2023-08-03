Second Quarter GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $(0.83); Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.11 Raises Full Year Outlook for Non-GAAP Diluted EPS to $3.25 - $3.55 from $2.70 - $3.20

Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ:UPBD) today announced its second quarter 2023 results for the period ending June 30, 2023. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company's investor relations website at https://investor.upbound.com.

Today at 9 a.m. ET, Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer, and Fahmi Karam, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and 2023 outlook. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.upbound.com, under events and presentations. Participants can access the call by phone via this link (Upbound Group Second Quarter Earnings Call), where the dial-in details will be provided. A replay will also be available on the website.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

