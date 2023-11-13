Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands that include Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that Fahmi Karam, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat presentation at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, November 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.upbound.com.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

