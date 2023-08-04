Upbound Group, Inc. (Q2 2023 Earnings)
August 3, 2023
Corporate Speakers
- Brendan Metrano; Upbound Group, Inc.; Vice President of Investor Relations
- Mitchell Fadel; Upbound Group, Inc.; CEO & Director
- Fahmi Karam; Upbound Group, Inc.; Executive VP & CFO
Participants
- Robert Griffin; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.; Analyst
- Kyle Joseph; Jefferies LLC; Analyst
- Anthony Chukumba; Loop Capital Markets LLC; Analyst
- Bradley Thomas; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.; Analyst
- Alex Fuhrman; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC; Analyst
PRESENTATION
I would now like to turn the call over to Brendan Metrano, Head of Investor Relations.
Brendan Metrano^ Good morning, and thank you all for joining us to discuss the company's results for the second quarter of 2023.
We issued our earnings release before the market opened today. And the release and all related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website at investor.upbound.com.
As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors are described in our earnings release as well as in the company's SEC filings. Upbound Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
This call will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures, and our discussion of comparable performance will generally refer to non-GAAP results. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, which can be found on our website for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
With that, I will turn the call over to Mitch.
Mitchell Fadel^ Thank you, Brendan, and good morning, everyone, on the call today.
Second quarter results exceeded our internal expectations again this quarter with revenue of $979 million at the high-end of our expectations, while adjusted EBITDA of $130.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.11 were above expectations. Similar to the first quarter, earnings upside was primarily attributable to effective underwriting execution and strong gross margin for the Acima segment, driven primarily by fewer customers electing the earliest lease payout option. Now, Fahmi will provide additional context on this in a few minutes with his discussion of our financial results and our outlook.
Closing out the first half of the year, we're pleased with the company's performance and confident in our ability to execute our strategy, which we believe positions us well to have the company back on the growth path in 2024. Concerning the better-than-expected second quarter earnings and early third quarter gross margin trends for Acima, we've raised our full-year 2023 guidance for the second time this year.
We now expect full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS to be between $3.25 and $3.55, up from our previous guidance of $2.70 to $3.20. While we are cautiously optimistic about the company's prospects for the second half of the year, we also know it's critical to manage risk given the level of uncertainty that remains in the market and ongoing financial headwinds affecting less affluent households.
Before we review the highlights of our second quarter results, I'd like to touch on the progress of some of our key priorities for the year. We're really pleased with our underwriting and risk management performance for the first half of the year. We maintained our discipline, enhancing our underwriting and risk management with new tools and techniques. This will offer continued sequential progress, reducing delinquency and loss rates for the second quarter even though broader consumer credit trends deteriorated and we still achieved our top line targets.
Advancing the company's digital business is a top growth objective for the year and during the second quarter, we added more merchants to the Acima marketplace and 2 new merchants to the Rent-A-Center extended aisle offerings. At the end of the second quarter, the Acima app had approximately 1.1 million cumulative downloads and the Rent-A-Center app had over 3.1 million cumulative downloads.
The positive digital momentum was demonstrated by continued year-over-year and sequential increases in web traffic for the Acima marketplace and for rentacenter.com. In May, we announced the strategically significant partnership with Genesis Financial Solutions, one of the leaders in non-prime consumer financial services to provide credit solutions for financially underserved consumers.
The offerings will include a general-purpose credit card and the second-lookpoint-of-sale private label credit card with merchant partners. Genesis will leverage its credit expertise and offering in servicing credit cards, and Upbound will provide proprietary customer data to help enhance Genesis credit decisions for our customers and access to our merchant base. We're very excited about this partnership as it offers a low-risk opportunity to expand our financial solutions platform beyond lease-to-own.
We've commenced the integration project, and launched the pilot marketing campaign on the general-purpose credit cards in July. And we expect the partnership to ramp up to a run rate towards the end of 2024. While it's still very early, we're encouraged by the progress and the initial feedback we receive from our merchant partners.
Also in May, we held the first in-person Investor Day event as Upbound Group in New York City. This was the most comprehensive update the company has given since the Acima transaction closed in February of 2021. Highlights included an overview of the market opportunity and strategy for the Upbound Group as parent company to both Rent- A-Center and Acima.
Business leaders from both segments provided updates to their strategic plans, growth opportunities and potential revenue share, cost-saving opportunities between the segments. We also provided an overview of the company's technology platform and plans to enhance our capabilities to achieve our target growth.
Lastly, we provided a 3-year financial outlook for fiscal years 2024 to 2026 for the total company and our 2 key operating segments. For the total company, we projected annualized growth of 6% to 8% for revenues and 8% to 10% for adjusted EBITDA, which translates to a 3-year annualized total shareholder return in the high teens to low 20% range after factoring in free cash flow benefits. For those that haven't seen those materials or the presentation, that presentation and the webcast replay are available on our Investor Relations website.
So, now moving on to the second quarter results. The Rent-A-Center segment performance was generally in line with our expectations. Same-store sales were down 4.9% year-over-year, which improved from down 6.6% in the first quarter. The focus on underwriting and account management over the past few quarters has been effective, lowering skip/stolen rates by 30 basis points sequentially to 4.5% in the second quarter.
Past due rates decreased 40 basis points sequentially. Web traffic grew 32% year-over- year, and e-commerce accounted for approximately 26% of second quarter revenues compared to 23% in the prior year period. Deliveries in our extended aisle solution tripled year-over-year and we advanced several growth initiatives, including launching jewelry as a product vertical, adding a clearance section on our website, expanding centralized sales and account support, and adding additional Whirlpool products to the extended aisle offering as well.
Shifting to Acima. GMV decreased 5.8% year-over-year in the second quarter, which was a meaningful improvement from a 12.6% decrease for the first quarter of 2023. On a sequential basis, the GMV improvement of approximately 700 basis points suggests that first quarter may have been the trough for GMV, and that we could be on a more normal growth path moving forward. The fact that we are positioned to potentially grow GMV year-over-year in the second half of the year is a testament to our underwriting approach over the past year and the execution of the Acima team.
Merchant partner growth and conversion rate trends were favorable year-over-year, while applications were down to the weaker demand and merchant partners primarily in the furniture vertical where we're still feeling the impact of demand pull forward from the pandemic stimulus programs. We made progress on several consumer and merchant- facing initiatives that should benefit both revenue growth and profitability.
Changes in account management contributed to better collections compared to the prior year period, which helped to control past due rates and loss rates. On the merger front, we continue to refine our value proposition to optimize yield and GMV and we expanded the strategic accounts team based on success in building a pipeline of quality prospects.
As I noted earlier Acima margins continued to benefit from a lower mix of customers executing the earliest payoff option during the second quarter. Coming out of the first quarter was unclear if this shift was a one-time event related to lower tax refunds or a reversion towards historical levels. At this point, it seems like a normalization of pre- pandemic levels following a temporary boost in early payouts that was due to the various stimulus programs for the last few years.
While this may benefit margins in the second half of 2023, the long-term impact is still somewhat uncertain until we get additional reads on how it affects loss rates. During the second quarter, we have not seen a notable increase in losses despite the reduced early payout. So, our outlook for the second half of the year assumes that customers continue to roll out fewer earlier payout options than they prior year, but not quite at the same level we see in the first half of the year.
To recap, we are pleased with the company's performance for the second quarter and first half of the year. We had a sound game plan focused on aspects of our business that we could control. We executed well and we remain on track to exceed operational and financial targets. Although, we believe the company is well positioned heading into the second half of the year, external conditions remain mixed.
On the positive side, credit conditions have continued to tighten in recent months, particularly for below prime consumers. As a result, we believe we're drawing higher credit quality customers to our solutions evidenced by sequential improvement in risk scores among applicants. Currently, this trade-down benefit remains a relatively small part of the portfolio and slightly more pronounced in the Acima segment. Tightening credit conditions suggest trade-down should increase further in the second half of the
year, which we assume will help support these volumes as we continue to optimize our underwriting standards in the risker channels and categories.
However, the current economic environment remains uncertain for our customers. Our core consumer remains under pressure. Despite the rate of inflation cooling in the last couple of months, the price of non-discretionary products is materially higher today than it was just a couple of years ago. In addition, we felt the effect of stimulus pull forward, especially in furniture, which is pressuring demand. We must remain diligent in our underwriting to manage risk levels as consumer behavior can change quickly in this environment.
Now moving on to Slide 5 and an overview of our key priorities for the year at Rent-A- Center. Our strategic priorities include expanding the number of vendors in our extended aisle offering and making further enhancements to our e-commerce platform that will improve the customer experience and conversion rates. Additionally, we're progressing on key technology initiatives that should help position the business for success in 2024, including things like fleet enhancements that we expect to increase productivity, improve employee safety and drive efficiencies.
For Acima, priorities include continuing to work on reducing frictions in the origination process and customer journey to ensure our services offer best-in-class tools and experiences. We believe this is a key to our goal of differentiating Acima as the most effective LTO solution for merchant partners and advancing Acima's image to consumers as a trusted financial solutions brand. Along those lines, we are also committed to increasing traffic and conversion for the Acima marketplace to ensure customers are aware of our solutions and enable access to them, which we believe will result in incremental volume for our merchant partners.
Lastly, we continue to develop our strategic accounts resources, investing in people and capabilities that have already improved our pipeline over the past year, which we are confident will lead to wins with some well-known merchant partners. At the Upbound level, top priorities are implementing our partnership with Genesis Financial Solutions, advancing our collections and recovery efforts and investing in our technology organization to support our growth agenda as we head into 2024.
In closing, I want to acknowledge our 50th anniversary at Rent-A-Center. We're celebrating this milestone with 50 drops of premium products in 50 days. We're very proud of our history and our long-standing leadership in the lease-to-own space, which we believe is a great foundation for the next 50 years. I also want to thank the entire team for their continued effort and dedication. We're pleased with the progress we've made over the last year, and we believe that we have the right plan and the right team in place to continue building up our strong first half results. Our opportunity going forward is tremendous, and the efforts and initiatives we've highlighted here makes us optimistic about our future.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Fahmi.
