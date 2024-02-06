Partnership reinforces commitment to providing aid to local communities in need

Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, continued its partnership with the American Red Cross by conducting a blood drive and donating $150,000 towards disaster relief efforts nationwide last year, which includes two separate $25,000 donations in support of wildfire relief in Maui and tornado relief in the Midwest.

“At Upbound, our goal is to provide our customers and their communities with essential items they need during times of disaster,” said Anthony Blasquez, EVP – Rent-A-Center. “We’re proud to support the American Red Cross and its mission to empower our local communities through disaster relief efforts. This partnership helps ensure our customers and their families are being taken care of when they need help the most.”

Because of its continued work with the American Red Cross, Upbound was recognized as a Platinum Partner in the American Red Cross North Texas Region’s “Ready 365 Giving Circle.” The Giving Circle consists of corporate partners who help American Red Cross give back to the community and provide hope and help to those who need it most.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206112328/en/