UPC Technology : Announcement of the consolidated financial reports for the Second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/03
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):39,842,634
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):610,817
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(801,906)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(179,207)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):28,217
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):28,217
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.02
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):53,666,242
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,069,662
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):27,596,580
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None