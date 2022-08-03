Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. UPC Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1313   TW0001313005

UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(1313)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
15.05 TWD   -2.59%
07:49aUPC TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary, Taizhou Union Plastics Industry Co., Ltd. for the capital increased from earnings.
PU
07:39aUPC TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Taizhou Union Plastics Industry Co., Ltd. board resolution for the capital increased from earnings.
PU
07:39aUPC TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the consolidated financial reports for the Second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
UPC Technology : Announcement of the consolidated financial reports for the Second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 19:23:57
Subject 
 Announcement of the consolidated financial reports
for the Second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the
Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/03
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):39,842,634
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):610,817
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(801,906)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):(179,207)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):28,217
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):28,217
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.02
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):53,666,242
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,069,662
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):27,596,580
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

UPC Technology Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
