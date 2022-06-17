UPC Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Constant Holdings Ltd.、Natural Holdings Co., Ltd. and Goldendust Co., Ltd. change Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Director: Matthew Feng Chiang Miau (2)Director: Hermie Hoi-Ming Miu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Matthew Feng Chiang Miau: Director of Constant Holdings Ltd.、 Natural Holdings Co., Ltd and Goldendust Co., Ltd. (2)Hermie Hoi-Ming Miu: Director of Constant Holdings Ltd.、 Natural Holdings Co., Ltd and Goldendust Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director: Hui-Jong Jiang (2)Director: Sheng-Chien Simon Wu 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Hui-Jong Jiang: Director of UPC Technology Corporation (2)Sheng-Chien Simon Wu: Vice President of UPC Technology Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation 8.Reason for the change:Resignation 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Hui-Jong Jiang / 0 share (2)Sheng-Chien Simon Wu / 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:100% 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None