    1313   TW0001313005

UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(1313)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
16.50 TWD   -2.65%
UPC Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Constant Holdings Ltd.、Natural Holdings Co., Ltd. and Goldendust Co., Ltd. change Directors

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:14:38
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Constant
Holdings Ltd.、Natural Holdings Co., Ltd. and Goldendust
Co., Ltd. change Directors
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 (1)Director: Matthew Feng Chiang Miau
 (2)Director: Hermie Hoi-Ming Miu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 (1)Matthew Feng Chiang Miau: Director of Constant Holdings Ltd.、
    Natural Holdings Co., Ltd and Goldendust Co., Ltd.
 (2)Hermie Hoi-Ming Miu: Director of Constant Holdings Ltd.、
    Natural Holdings Co., Ltd and Goldendust Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 (1)Director: Hui-Jong Jiang
 (2)Director: Sheng-Chien Simon Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 (1)Hui-Jong Jiang: Director of UPC Technology Corporation
 (2)Sheng-Chien Simon Wu: Vice President of UPC Technology Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 (1)Hui-Jong Jiang / 0 share
 (2)Sheng-Chien Simon Wu / 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:100%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

UPC Technology Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
