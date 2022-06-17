UPC Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Constant Holdings Ltd.、Natural Holdings Co., Ltd. and Goldendust Co., Ltd. change Directors
06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:14:38
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Constant
Holdings Ltd.、Natural Holdings Co., Ltd. and Goldendust
Co., Ltd. change Directors
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director: Matthew Feng Chiang Miau
(2)Director: Hermie Hoi-Ming Miu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Matthew Feng Chiang Miau: Director of Constant Holdings Ltd.、
Natural Holdings Co., Ltd and Goldendust Co., Ltd.
(2)Hermie Hoi-Ming Miu: Director of Constant Holdings Ltd.、
Natural Holdings Co., Ltd and Goldendust Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director: Hui-Jong Jiang
(2)Director: Sheng-Chien Simon Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Hui-Jong Jiang: Director of UPC Technology Corporation
(2)Sheng-Chien Simon Wu: Vice President of UPC Technology Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Hui-Jong Jiang / 0 share
(2)Sheng-Chien Simon Wu / 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:100%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
UPC Technology Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.