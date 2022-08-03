UPC Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Taizhou Union Plastics Industry Co., Ltd. board resolution for the capital increased from earnings.
08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Provided by: UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
19:25:01
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,
Taizhou Union Plastics Industry Co., Ltd. board
resolution for the capital increased from earnings.
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/03
2.Source of capital increase funds: Capital increase from earnings
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):USD20,000,000
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:NA
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:NA
7.Par value per share:NA
8.Issue price:NA
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA
10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:NA
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:NA
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:NA
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
For future operation and development.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
UPC Technology Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:07 UTC.