UPC Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Taizhou Union Plastics Industry Co., Ltd. board resolution for the capital increased from earnings.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/03 2.Source of capital increase funds: Capital increase from earnings 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):USD20,000,000 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:NA 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:NA 7.Par value per share:NA 8.Issue price:NA 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA 10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:NA 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:NA 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:NA 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: For future operation and development. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.