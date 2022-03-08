UPC Technology : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/08 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/26 3.Shareholders meeting location: No. 209, Sec.1, Nangang Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C. 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (Ⅰ)2021 Business Report (Ⅱ)Audit Committee's Review Report (Ⅲ)Status reports of 2021 Distribution of Remunerations to Employees and Directors (Ⅳ)Status reports of the Cash dividends for Distribution of 2021 Profits 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (Ⅰ)Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (Ⅱ)Adoption of the 2021 Profits Distribution Proposal 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (Ⅰ)Proposal for Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation" (Ⅱ)Proposal for Amendment of the"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: In accordance with the Company Act, the submission period applicable for shareholders proposals is from March 21, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Submissions within this period, Please contact Stock Affairs of UPC Technology Corp. located at 9th Fl., Building A, No.209 Nangang Rd., Sec.1, Nangang Dist., Taipei, 115, Taiwan.