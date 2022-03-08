UPC Technology : announces the record date of cash dividend.
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Provided by: UPC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:30:42
Subject
UPC announces the record date of cash dividend.
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/03/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$1,311,830,607 (NT$1 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/03/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/03/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/04/01
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/04/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)As March 27, 2022 falls on a regular holiday, please complete the
transfer of share ownership procedures on March 25, 2022 in advance.
(2)Cash dividend will be distributed on April 27, 2022.
UPC Technology Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.