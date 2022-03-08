UPC Technology : announces the record date of cash dividend.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/03/08 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$1,311,830,607 (NT$1 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/03/24 5.Last date before book closure:2022/03/27 6.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28 7.Book closure ending date:2022/04/01 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/04/01 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)As March 27, 2022 falls on a regular holiday, please complete the transfer of share ownership procedures on March 25, 2022 in advance. (2)Cash dividend will be distributed on April 27, 2022.