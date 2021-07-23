Upco International Provides Corporate Update and Engages US-Based Investor Relations Advisory Firm

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a shareholder update on its operations and that it has engaged RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG"), a leading US-based investor relations advisory firm, to provide corporate communications advisory services to the Company.

Telecom Division Update

Upco's Telecom Division remains the Company's primary division of which management is pleased to inform its stakeholders that this division is currently operational. Upco remains focused on growing its footprint organically and inorganically via it's Federated Carrier Program ("FCP") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oktacom Inc. Upco initially announced its FCP strategy in July 2020.

To reiterate, Upco's FCP strategy is to acquire profitable wholesale telecom and wholesale data services companies in emerging countries and expand their reach by connecting them seamlessly with Upco's existing telecom relationships within developed countries globally.

Oktacom Inc. is a US-based company with offices in New York City, Miami and Buenos Aires. Oktacom continues to evaluate acquisition targets through Upco's FCP strategy. It is currently in discussions with major interconnected wholesale telecom national operators globally.

While Oktacom continues to focus on FCP, it is simultaneously working on growing its relationships with strategic partners that have an established footprint in developed telecom markets globally. The purpose of partnering with these types of strategic companies is to provide its portfolio of acquisition companies and existing wholesale telecom business with access to new already established markets. This should ultimately increase connectivity for easier and cheaper long distance calling, which should result in higher revenues for the Company. Over the years, Oktacom has successfully completed agreements with reputable partners including, but not limited to, major telecom operators in Germany (Deutsche Telekom), Italy (TIS), China (China Mobile), Dominican Republic, Turkey, United States, Spain and France. Currently in the pipeline are wholesale telecom companies including Argentina, Lebanon, Brasil, Balcans, Emirates, Saudi.

Upco looks forward to providing its shareholder with updates on newly established strategic partnerships and acquisitions under the Federated Carrier Program.

Digital Division Update

Upco's Digital Division is managed by UpOne, a wholly owned subsidiary of Upco International, which is currently operating Upco Pay as part of its development program. To reiterate, Upco Pay is an extension of our mobile app providing e-Wallet functionality using Blockchain technology Services. Upon commercial launch, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to share account information securely with their clients.

Upco's Estanislao Penà, Director of Upco International, is currently spearheading the recruitment of top-level industry consultants to create a strategy worthy of the multiple functionalities that the mobile application will provide. Upco management is very ambitious about growing this division of which it anticipates will be able to offer different revenue-generating lines of business.

Upco looks forward providing its shareholders with an update on UpOne's newly established business plan in Q4 2021 with a target to commence revenues in Q1 2022.

Upco engages US-based investor relations firm

RBMG is a US-based full-service investor relations firm that brings a modern approach to the investor relations arena. RBMG has been engaged by Upco to develop and deploy a comprehensive communications strategy including maintaining connectivity with the Company's existing and prospective shareholders.

All questions about the Company, its projects and the status of each of its subsidiaries will be directly managed by RBMG via investors@upcointernational.com.

RBMG's Managing Director, Trevor Brucato, commented: "We look forward to working with Upco to build on top of the foundation that has been established thus far with the investor community by streamlining communication."

About Upco International Inc. ("Upco")

Upco International is a cloud-based mobile technology and telecommunications company focused on providing users with a secure communication ecosystem for texting and calling globally. Upco's telecom division is managed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Oktacom Inc. The Company is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier allowing its international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business to more efficiently execute high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco's digital division is managed by its second wholly owned subsidiary, UpOne. UpOne is building a mobile app, currently available on Android and iOS, that is advancing towards offering users the ability to send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

About RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG")

Founded in 2009, RBMG is a US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory with offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategists globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG is not a registered investment advisor or broker-dealer. www.rbmilestone.com

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

+1 (646) 766-1275

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

Paul Lampoutis, Vice President

investors@upcointernational.com

www.rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91066