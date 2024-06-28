UPDC PLC Announces Closed Period For H1 2024 Unaudited Results Lagos, Nigeria, 28th June 2024

In accordance with the provisions of rule 17.18(a) Closed Period Rules, Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (as amended) (Issuers' Rules) , the Closed Period for trading in the shares of UPDC Plc (the "Company") will commence on July 1, 2024 in respect of the H1 2024 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending 30 June 2024 ("H1 2024 Unaudited Accounts"). The H1 2024 Unaudited Financial Statements will be due for release before or by July 30, 2024.

Therefore, no insider and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the H1 2024 Unaudited Financial Statements via NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

Folake Kalaro (Mrs)

Company Secretary

UPDC Plc has a dedicated Investor's Portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.updcplc.com. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at investorrelations@updcplc.com or telephone on +2348084403078 for any investment related enquiry.

UPDC PLC RC.321582

UAC House, 1-5 Odunlami Street, Lagos.

info@updcplc.com | www.updcplc.com

Directors: Mr. O. Oshin (Chairman), Mr O. Ojo (CEO), Ms B. Fadayomi (DD), Mr. F. Aiyesimoju, Mr. O. Osilaja, Mr. A. Falade