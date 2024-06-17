LAGOS, NIGERIA 14th June 2024
NOTIFICATION OF OUTCOME OF UPDC PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 13, 2024
At the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of UPDC Plc (UPDC or the Company) held on Thursday, June 13 2024, at the Arthur Mbanefo Hall, Festival Hotel, Festac, Lagos, Nigeria; the shareholders of the Company duly approved the following resolutions:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- The report of the Directors, the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position with the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee.
- That pursuant to Section 285(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and Article 78(1) of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju be and is hereby re-elected as a non-Executive Director of the Company.
- That pursuant to Section 408 of the CAMA 2020, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to fix the remuneration of the external auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024.
- That the under listed shareholder representatives be and are hereby elected into the Audit Committee:
- Sur. Joe O Anosikeh
- Engr. Taiwo Ganiyu Fawole
- Mr. Uchenna Nnamdi Nnadozie
While the under listed Directors will serve on the Statutory Audit Committee for the year ending December 31, 2024:
- Mr. Oyekunle Osilaja; and
- Mr Adeniyi Falade
5. The disclosure of the remuneration of the Managers of the Company in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position with the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2023, pursuant to Section 257 of the CAMA 2020.
UPDC PLC RC.321582
UAC House, 1-5 Odunlami Street, Lagos.
info@updcplc.com | www.updcplc.com
Directors: Mr. O. Oshin (Chairman), Mr O Ojo (CEO), Ms. B. Fadayomi, Mr. F. Aiyesimoju, Mr. O. Osilaja, Mr. A. Falade
SPECIAL BUSINESS
6. That pursuant to Section 293(1) of the CAMA 2020 and Article 66 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the fees payable to the Non-Executive Directors is hereby set at the sum of N8,500,000.00 (Eight Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) per annum.
Folake Kalaro
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
UPDC Plc has a dedicated Investor's Portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.updcplc.com. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at investorrelations@updcplc.com or telephone on +234 8084403078 for any investment related enquiry.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
UPDC plc published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 11:29:04 UTC.