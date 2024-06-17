LAGOS, NIGERIA 14th June 2024

NOTIFICATION OF OUTCOME OF UPDC PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 13, 2024

At the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of UPDC Plc (UPDC or the Company) held on Thursday, June 13 2024, at the Arthur Mbanefo Hall, Festival Hotel, Festac, Lagos, Nigeria; the shareholders of the Company duly approved the following resolutions:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

The report of the Directors, the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position with the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee. That pursuant to Section 285(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and Article 78(1) of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju be and is hereby re-elected as a non-Executive Director of the Company. That pursuant to Section 408 of the CAMA 2020, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to fix the remuneration of the external auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024. That the under listed shareholder representatives be and are hereby elected into the Audit Committee: Sur. Joe O Anosikeh

Engr. Taiwo Ganiyu Fawole

Mr. Uchenna Nnamdi Nnadozie

While the under listed Directors will serve on the Statutory Audit Committee for the year ending December 31, 2024:

Mr. Oyekunle Osilaja; and

Mr Adeniyi Falade

5. The disclosure of the remuneration of the Managers of the Company in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position with the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2023, pursuant to Section 257 of the CAMA 2020.

