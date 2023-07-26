Unaudited Financial Statements
for the period ended
30 June 2023
UPDC PLC RC.321582
TABLE OF CONTENT
PAGE
Performance Highlights
1
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income
2
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position
3
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
6
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
15
UPDC Plc
Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Performance Highlights
The Group
The Company
30 Jun 23
30 Jun 22
%
30 Jun 23
30 Jun 22
%
N'000
N'000
Change
N'000
N'000
Change
Revenue
2,149,949
1,137,502
89
251,915
552,649
(54)
Operating profit/(loss)
(1,589)
229,131
(101)
(106,489)
72,809
(246)
Net finance cost
(140,254)
(235,273)
40
(140,254)
(242,753)
42
Loss before taxation
(141,843)
(6,142)
(2,209)
(246,743)
(169,944)
(45)
Taxation
(89,362)
(37,850)
(136)
(2,052)
(3,291)
38
Loss from discontinued operations
-
(28,287)
100
-
-
Loss for the period
(231,205)
(72,279)
(220)
(248,795)
(173,235)
(44)
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
(131,145)
(205,692)
36
(148,735)
(306,648)
51
Total Equity
8,059,453
8,396,636
(4)
390,697
642,451
(39)
Total equity and liabilities
18,743,432
19,428,403
(4)
11,012,805
10,852,735
1
Cash and Cash equivalents
3,298,118
3,161,475
4
2,600,019
2,532,109
3
Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
(1)
-
(100)
(1)
(1)
-
NSE quotation as at June 30 (kobo)
120
107
120
107
Number of shares in issue ('000)
18,559,970
18,559,970
18,559,970
18,559,970
Market capitalisation as at June 30 (N'000)
22,271,964
19,859,168
22,271,964
19,859,168
1
UPDC Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the period ended 30 June 2023
The Group
The Company
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Jun 23
30 Jun 23
30 Jun 22
30 Jun 22
30 Jun 23
30 Jun 23
30 Jun 22
30 Jun 22
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
4 (i)
1,306,827
2,149,949
356,722
1,137,502
149,633
251,915
270,219
552,649
Cost of sales
6
(917,308)
(1,365,414)
(216,677)
(703,218)
(111,573)
(182,649)
(195,161)
(299,727)
Gross profit
389,519
784,535
140,045
434,284
38,060
69,266
75,058
252,922
Selling and distribution expenses
6
(17,661)
(37,883)
(21,691)
(36,285)
(17,192)
(30,904)
(12,657)
(26,400)
Administrative expenses
6
(393,068)
(810,760)
(179,730)
(309,766)
(166,118)
(303,353)
(152,882)
(259,272)
Other operating income
5
57,227
62,519
27,560
140,898
109,775
158,502
8,093
105,559
Operating profit/(loss)
36,017
(1,589)
(33,816)
229,131
(35,475)
(106,489)
(82,388)
72,809
Finance income
7
52,322
69,601
13,055
25,613
52,322
69,601
10,504
18,133
Finance cost
7
(105,507)
(209,855)
(131,163)
(260,886)
(105,507)
(209,855)
(131,164)
(260,886)
Net finance cost
(53,185)
(140,254)
(118,108)
(235,273)
(53,185)
(140,254)
(120,660)
(242,753)
Loss before taxation
(17,168)
(141,843)
(151,924)
(6,142)
(88,660)
(246,743)
(203,048)
(169,944)
Taxation
8
(56,411)
(89,362)
(21,607)
(37,850)
(1,299)
(2,052)
(2,585)
(3,291)
Loss from continuing operations
(73,579)
(231,205)
(173,531)
(43,992)
(89,959)
(248,795)
(205,633)
(173,235)
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
(19,559)
(28,287)
-
-
-
Loss for the period
(73,579)
(231,205)
(193,090)
(72,279)
(89,959)
(248,795)
(205,633)
(173,235)
Other comprehensive income:
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss:
Net changes in fair value of financial
14
80,048
100,060
(20,012)
(133,413)
80,048
100,060
(20,012)
(133,413)
assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax on other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
6,469
(131,145)
(213,102)
(205,692)
(9,911)
(148,735)
(225,644)
(306,648)
Profit/ (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(83,768)
(251,965)
(211,609)
(106,470)
Non controlling interest
10,189
20,760
18,519
34,191
Total loss
(73,579)
(231,205)
(193,090)
(72,279)
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(3,720)
(151,905)
(231,621)
(239,883)
Non controlling interests
10,189
20,760
18,519
34,191
Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
6,469
(131,145)
(213,102)
(205,692)
(9,911)
(248,795)
(205,633)
(173,235)
-
-
-
-
(9,911)
(248,795)
(205,633)
(173,235)
(9,911)
(148,735)
(225,644)
(306,648)
-
-
-
-
(9,911)
(148,735)
(225,644)
(306,648)
Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the group:
Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
10
-
(1)
(1)
-
From continuing operations
From discontinued operations
10
-
-
-
-
From profit/(loss) for the period
-
(1)
(1)
-
Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
10
-
(1)
(1)
-
From continuing operations
From discontinued operations
10
-
-
-
-
From profit/(loss) for the period
-
(1)
(1)
-
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
The notes on pages 6 to 15 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
UPDC Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2023
The Group
30 Jun 23
31 Dec 22
Notes
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
8,479,643
8,390,160
Intangible assets
12
44,953
45,442
Investments in joint ventures
13
125,647
125,647
Equity instrument at fair value
14
500,301
400,240
Investments in subsidiaries
15
-
-
9,150,544
8,961,489
Current assets
16
4,466,698
5,265,759
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
17
1,721,913
1,911,918
Current tax assets
9
106,160
127,762
Cash at bank and in hand
18
3,298,118
3,161,475
9,592,888
10,466,914
Total assets
18,743,432
19,428,403
Equity
9,279,985
9,279,985
Share capital
Share premium
8,971,551
8,971,551
Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI
(66,707)
(166,767)
Revenue reserve
(10,086,553)
(9,731,569)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
8,098,276
8,353,200
Non controlling interest
(38,823)
43,436
Total equity
8,059,453
8,396,636
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
19
4,702,096
4,702,096
Deferred taxation liabilities
73,016
73,016
4,775,112
4,775,112
Current liabilities
20
5,740,205
6,041,882
Trade and other payables
Current income tax liabilities
97,937
144,048
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
19
70,725
70,725
5,908,867
6,256,655
Total liabilities
10,683,979
11,031,767
Total equity and liabilities
18,743,432
19,428,403
The Company
30 Jun 23
31 Dec 22
N'000
N'000
31,491 28,744
9,397 10,970
124,843 124,843
500,301 400,240
1,616,697 1,719,716
2,282,729 2,284,513
4,110,976 3,927,220
1,915,865 1,981,131
103,218 127,762
2,600,019 2,532,109
8,730,077 8,568,222
11,012,805 10,852,735
9,279,985 9,279,985
8,971,551 8,971,551
(66,707) (166,767)
(17,794,132) (17,442,318)
390,697 642,451
--
390,697 642,451
4,702,096 4,702,096
72,537 72,537
4,774,633 4,774,633
5,767,580 5,327,596
9,168 37,330
70,725 70,725
5,847,473 5,435,651
10,622,107 10,210,284
11,012,805 10,852,735
The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 19 July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Wole Oshin
Odunayo Ojo
Gbenga Fagbami
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Financial Controller
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054
FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050
The notes on pages 6 to 15 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
