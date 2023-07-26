Unaudited Financial Statements

for the period ended

30 June 2023

UPDC PLC RC.321582

TABLE OF CONTENT

PAGE

Performance Highlights

1

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

6

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

15

UPDC Plc

Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Performance Highlights

The Group

The Company

30 Jun 23

30 Jun 22

%

30 Jun 23

30 Jun 22

%

N'000

N'000

Change

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

2,149,949

1,137,502

89

251,915

552,649

(54)

Operating profit/(loss)

(1,589)

229,131

(101)

(106,489)

72,809

(246)

Net finance cost

(140,254)

(235,273)

40

(140,254)

(242,753)

42

Loss before taxation

(141,843)

(6,142)

(2,209)

(246,743)

(169,944)

(45)

Taxation

(89,362)

(37,850)

(136)

(2,052)

(3,291)

38

Loss from discontinued operations

-

(28,287)

100

-

-

Loss for the period

(231,205)

(72,279)

(220)

(248,795)

(173,235)

(44)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

(131,145)

(205,692)

36

(148,735)

(306,648)

51

Total Equity

8,059,453

8,396,636

(4)

390,697

642,451

(39)

Total equity and liabilities

18,743,432

19,428,403

(4)

11,012,805

10,852,735

1

Cash and Cash equivalents

3,298,118

3,161,475

4

2,600,019

2,532,109

3

Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

(1)

-

(100)

(1)

(1)

-

NSE quotation as at June 30 (kobo)

120

107

120

107

Number of shares in issue ('000)

18,559,970

18,559,970

18,559,970

18,559,970

Market capitalisation as at June 30 (N'000)

22,271,964

19,859,168

22,271,964

19,859,168

1

UPDC Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the period ended 30 June 2023

The Group

The Company

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 Jun 23

30 Jun 23

30 Jun 22

30 Jun 22

30 Jun 23

30 Jun 23

30 Jun 22

30 Jun 22

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

4 (i)

1,306,827

2,149,949

356,722

1,137,502

149,633

251,915

270,219

552,649

Cost of sales

6

(917,308)

(1,365,414)

(216,677)

(703,218)

(111,573)

(182,649)

(195,161)

(299,727)

Gross profit

389,519

784,535

140,045

434,284

38,060

69,266

75,058

252,922

Selling and distribution expenses

6

(17,661)

(37,883)

(21,691)

(36,285)

(17,192)

(30,904)

(12,657)

(26,400)

Administrative expenses

6

(393,068)

(810,760)

(179,730)

(309,766)

(166,118)

(303,353)

(152,882)

(259,272)

Other operating income

5

57,227

62,519

27,560

140,898

109,775

158,502

8,093

105,559

Operating profit/(loss)

36,017

(1,589)

(33,816)

229,131

(35,475)

(106,489)

(82,388)

72,809

Finance income

7

52,322

69,601

13,055

25,613

52,322

69,601

10,504

18,133

Finance cost

7

(105,507)

(209,855)

(131,163)

(260,886)

(105,507)

(209,855)

(131,164)

(260,886)

Net finance cost

(53,185)

(140,254)

(118,108)

(235,273)

(53,185)

(140,254)

(120,660)

(242,753)

Loss before taxation

(17,168)

(141,843)

(151,924)

(6,142)

(88,660)

(246,743)

(203,048)

(169,944)

Taxation

8

(56,411)

(89,362)

(21,607)

(37,850)

(1,299)

(2,052)

(2,585)

(3,291)

Loss from continuing operations

(73,579)

(231,205)

(173,531)

(43,992)

(89,959)

(248,795)

(205,633)

(173,235)

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

-

-

(19,559)

(28,287)

-

-

-

Loss for the period

(73,579)

(231,205)

(193,090)

(72,279)

(89,959)

(248,795)

(205,633)

(173,235)

Other comprehensive income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss:

Net changes in fair value of financial

14

80,048

100,060

(20,012)

(133,413)

80,048

100,060

(20,012)

(133,413)

assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax on other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

6,469

(131,145)

(213,102)

(205,692)

(9,911)

(148,735)

(225,644)

(306,648)

Profit/ (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(83,768)

(251,965)

(211,609)

(106,470)

Non controlling interest

10,189

20,760

18,519

34,191

Total loss

(73,579)

(231,205)

(193,090)

(72,279)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(3,720)

(151,905)

(231,621)

(239,883)

Non controlling interests

10,189

20,760

18,519

34,191

Total comprehensive profit/(loss)

6,469

(131,145)

(213,102)

(205,692)

(9,911)

(248,795)

(205,633)

(173,235)

-

-

-

-

(9,911)

(248,795)

(205,633)

(173,235)

(9,911)

(148,735)

(225,644)

(306,648)

-

-

-

-

(9,911)

(148,735)

(225,644)

(306,648)

Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the group:

Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

10

-

(1)

(1)

-

From continuing operations

From discontinued operations

10

-

-

-

-

From profit/(loss) for the period

-

(1)

(1)

-

Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

10

-

(1)

(1)

-

From continuing operations

From discontinued operations

10

-

-

-

-

From profit/(loss) for the period

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

The notes on pages 6 to 15 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

UPDC Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2023

The Group

30 Jun 23

31 Dec 22

Notes

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

8,479,643

8,390,160

Intangible assets

12

44,953

45,442

Investments in joint ventures

13

125,647

125,647

Equity instrument at fair value

14

500,301

400,240

Investments in subsidiaries

15

-

-

9,150,544

8,961,489

Current assets

16

4,466,698

5,265,759

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

17

1,721,913

1,911,918

Current tax assets

9

106,160

127,762

Cash at bank and in hand

18

3,298,118

3,161,475

9,592,888

10,466,914

Total assets

18,743,432

19,428,403

Equity

9,279,985

9,279,985

Share capital

Share premium

8,971,551

8,971,551

Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI

(66,707)

(166,767)

Revenue reserve

(10,086,553)

(9,731,569)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

8,098,276

8,353,200

Non controlling interest

(38,823)

43,436

Total equity

8,059,453

8,396,636

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

19

4,702,096

4,702,096

Deferred taxation liabilities

73,016

73,016

4,775,112

4,775,112

Current liabilities

20

5,740,205

6,041,882

Trade and other payables

Current income tax liabilities

97,937

144,048

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

19

70,725

70,725

5,908,867

6,256,655

Total liabilities

10,683,979

11,031,767

Total equity and liabilities

18,743,432

19,428,403

The Company

30 Jun 23

31 Dec 22

N'000

N'000

31,491 28,744

9,397 10,970

124,843 124,843

500,301 400,240

1,616,697 1,719,716

2,282,729 2,284,513

4,110,976 3,927,220

1,915,865 1,981,131

103,218 127,762

2,600,019 2,532,109

8,730,077 8,568,222

11,012,805 10,852,735

9,279,985 9,279,985

8,971,551 8,971,551

(66,707) (166,767)

(17,794,132) (17,442,318)

390,697 642,451

--

390,697 642,451

4,702,096 4,702,096

72,537 72,537

4,774,633 4,774,633

5,767,580 5,327,596

9,168 37,330

70,725 70,725

5,847,473 5,435,651

10,622,107 10,210,284

11,012,805 10,852,735

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 19 July 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Wole Oshin

Odunayo Ojo

Gbenga Fagbami

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Controller

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018050

The notes on pages 6 to 15 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

