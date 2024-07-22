Unaudited Financial Statements

UPDC PLC

Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June, 2024

Performance Highlights

The Group

The Company

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

%

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

%

N'000

N'000

Change

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

2,598,502

2,149,949

21

1,490,723

251,915

492

Operating profit / (loss)

70,744

(1,589)

4,552

(20,784)

(106,488)

80

Net finance cost

865

(140,254)

101

865

(140,254)

101

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

71,609

(141,843)

150

(19,919)

(246,742)

92

Taxation

(60,733)

(89,362)

32

(7,454)

(2,052)

(263)

Profit /(Loss) for the period

10,876

(231,205)

105

(27,373)

(248,795)

89

Total comprehensive (loss) for the period

(115,867)

(131,145)

12

(154,116)

(148,734)

(4)

Total Equity

8,719,556

8,835,423

(1)

1,196,788

1,285,691

(7)

Total equity and liabilities

18,555,816

19,664,030

(6)

10,647,003

12,080,357

(12)

Cash and Cash equivalents

4,534,350

4,918,009

(8)

3,921,406

4,097,627

(4)

Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

-

-

-

(1)

100

NSE quotation as at December 31 (kobo)

139

99

139

99

Number of shares in issue ('000)

18,559,970

18,559,970

18,559,970

18,559,970

Market capitalisation as at December 31 (N'000)

25,798,358

18,374,370

25,798,358

18,374,370

1

UPDC PLC

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the period ended 30 June 2024

The Group

The Company

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

30-Jun-2430-Jun-24

30-Jun-2330-Jun-23

30-Jun-2430-Jun-24

30-Jun-2330-Jun-23

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

4(i)

1,297,246

2,598,502

1,306,827

2,149,949

734,140

1,490,723

149,633

251,915

Cost of sales

6

(791,877)

(1,440,362)

(917,308)

(1,365,414)

(616,229)

(1,148,424)

(111,573)

(182,649)

Gross profit

505,369

1,158,140

389,519

784,535

117,911

342,299

38,060

69,266

Selling and distribution expenses

6

(48,494)

(97,065)

(17,661)

(37,883)

(34,657)

(55,315)

(17,192)

(30,904)

Administrative expenses

6

(533,876)

(1,073,206)

(393,068)

(810,760)

(194,546)

(390,643)

(166,118)

(303,353)

Other operating income

6

53,202

82,875

57,227

62,519

53,203

82,875

109,775

158,502

Operating profit / (loss)

(23,799)

70,744

36,017

(1,589)

(58,089)

(20,784)

(35,475)

(106,489)

Finance income

7

99,359

193,958

52,322

69,601

99,359

193,958

52,322

69,601

Finance cost

7

(87,586)

(193,093)

(105,507)

(209,855)

(87,586)

(193,093)

(105,507)

(209,855)

Net finance cost

11,773

865

(53,185)

(140,254)

11,773

865

(53,185)

(140,254)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

(12,026)

71,609

(17,168)

(141,843)

(46,316)

(19,919)

(88,660)

(246,743)

Taxation

8

(36,251)

(60,733)

(56,411)

(89,362)

1,125

(7,454)

(1,299)

(2,052)

Profit /(Loss) for the period

(48,277)

10,876

(73,579)

(231,205)

(45,191)

(27,373)

(89,959)

(248,795)

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss:

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

15

40,024

(126,743)

80,048

100,060

40,024

(126,743)

80,048

100,060

Total comprehensive (loss) for the period

(8,253)

(115,867)

6,469

(131,145)

(5,167)

(154,116)

(9,911)

(148,734)

Profit/ (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(89,930)

(62,544)

(83,768)

(251,965)

(5,167)

(27,373)

(89,959)

(248,795)

Non controlling interest

41,653

73,420

10,189

20,760

-

-

-

-

Total profit (loss)

(48,277)

10,876

(73,579)

(231,205)

(5,167)

(27,373)

(89,959)

(248,795)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(49,906)

(189,287)

(3,720)

(151,905)

(5,167)

(154,116)

(9,911)

(148,734)

Non controlling interests

41,653

73,420

10,189

20,760

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive profit/(loss)

(8,253)

(115,867)

6,469

(131,145)

(5,167)

(154,116)

(9,911)

(148,734)

Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable

to the equity holders of the group:

Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations

12

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

(1)

From discontinued operations

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

From profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

(1)

Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)

From continuing operations

12

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

(1)

From discontinued operations

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

From profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

(1)

2

UPDC PLC

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June, 2024

The Group

The Company

30 June 24

31 Dec 23

30 June 24

31 Dec 23

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

8,293,644

8,334,497

65,596

69,879

Intangible assets

11

50,546

52,199

6,678

7,886

Investments in joint ventures

13

120,141

120,141

119,337

119,337

Equity instrument at fair value

15

727,103

853,846

727,103

853,846

Investments in subsidiaries

16

-

-

1,616,697

1,616,697

9,191,434

9,360,683

2,535,410

2,667,645

Current assets

Inventories

17

2,807,140

3,200,157

2,637,651

3,148,590

Trade and other receivables

19

1,872,749

2,037,980

1,405,336

2,019,295

Current tax assets

9

150,143

147,201

147,201

147,200

Cash at bank and in hand

20

4,534,350

4,918,009

3,921,406

4,097,627

9,364,382

10,303,346

8,111,593

9,412,712

Total assets

18,555,816

19,664,030

10,647,003

12,080,357

Equity

Share capital

9,279,985

9,279,985

9,279,985

9,279,985

Share premium

8,971,551

8,971,551

8,971,551

8,971,551

Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI

160,096

286,839

160,096

286,839

Revenue reserve

(9,643,619)

(9,581,075)

(17,214,844)

(17,252,683)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

8,768,013

8,957,300

1,196,788

1,285,693

Non controlling interest

(48,457)

(121,877)

-

-

Total equity

8,719,556

8,835,423

1,196,788

1,285,691

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

21

3,526,573

4,702,096

3,526,573

4,702,096

Deferred taxation liabilities

72,537

72,537

72,537

72,537

3,599,110

4,774,633

3,599,110

4,774,633

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

22

6,159,937

5,815,764

5,785,179

5,918,170

Current income tax liabilities

17,115

167,485

5,827

31,139

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

21

60,098

70,725

60,098

70,725

6,237,150

6,053,974

5,851,104

6,020,036

Total liabilities

9,836,260

10,828,607

9,450,215

10,794,669

Total equity and liabilities

18,555,816

19,664,030

10,647,003

12,080,357

The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 30 June 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

Wole Oshin

Odunayo Ojo

Grant Akata

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322

FRC/2023/PRO/ICAN/001/146924

3

UPDC PLC

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cashflows

For the period ended 30 June 2024

The Group

The Company

30 June 24

30 June 23

30 June 24

30 June 23

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Profit /(Loss) before tax

71,609

(141,843)

(19,919)

(246,743)

Adjustment for Non cash items:

Depreciation

10

166,166

54,025

(3,631)

5,711

Amortization of intangible asset

10

4,787

2,359

(402)

1,573

Finance cost

7

193,093

209,855

193,093

209,855

Finance income

7

(193,958)

(69,601)

(193,958)

(69,601)

Exchange (gain)/loss

5

(16,665)

(8,860)

(16,665)

(8,860)

Dividend received

(26,416)

(23,210)

(26,416)

(30,936)

198,616

22,725

(67,898)

(139,001)

Changes in working capital:

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

393,017

799,060

510,939

(183,756)

Decrease/(increase) in receivables

162,288

211,608

613,959

89,807

Increase/(decrease) in payables

(220,626)

(492,189)

(147,244)

439,934

Cash flow (used in)/from operating activities

533,295

541,205

909,756

206,984

Tax paid

-

(110,121)

-

(4,811)

VAT paid

(18,508)

(40,877)

(18,508)

(25,348)

Net Cash inflow from operating activities

514,787

390,207

891,248

176,826

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant & equipment

11

-

(143,510)

-

(8,457)

Purchase of intangible asset

10

(3,134)

(1,870)

-

Dividend received

41,939

23,210

26,416

30,935

Interest received

7

193,958

69,601

193,958

69,601

Net cash flow from investing activities

232,763

(52,569)

220,374

92,079

Cash flow from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

(1,186,150)

-

Interest paid

-

(209,855)

Dividend paid to non-controlling

-

Net cash flow from financing activities

(1,186,150)

(209,855)

(1,186,150)-

  • (209,855)
  • -
    (1,186,150) (209,855)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(438,600)

127,783

Net foreign exchange difference

16,665

8,860

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,956,284

3,161,475

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

18

4,534,349

3,298,117

(74,528) 59,050

16,665 8,860

3,979,269 2,532,109

3,921,406 2,600,019

4

UPDC PLC

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period ended 30 June 2024

The Group

Attributable to owners of the Company

Fair value

reserve of

financial

Non

Share

Share

Revenue

Other

assets at

Controlling

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserves

FVOCI

Total

Interest

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2024 Profit for the period

Net changes in fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income

9,279,985

8,971,551

(9,581,075)

-

286,839

8,957,300

(121,877)

8,835,423

-

-

(62,544)

-

-

(62,544)

73,420

10,876

-

-

-

-

(126,743)

(126,743)

-

(126,743)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 June 2024

9,279,985

8,971,551

(9,643,619)

160,096

8,768,013

(48,457)

8,719,556

Balance at 1 January 2023

9,279,985

8,971,551

(9,834,588)

(166,767)

8,250,181

(59,583)

8,190,598

Profit for the year

253,513

253,513

(32,008)

221,505

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(30,286)

(30,286)

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

-

-

-

453,606

-

through other comprehensive income

453,606

453,606

Gain on reclassification of asset of disposal

-

group held for sale

-

-

Balance at 30 June 2023

9,279,985

8,971,551

(9,581,075)

286,839

8,957,300

(121,877)

8,835,423

Effect of IFRS 9 on retained earnings

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

The Company

Attributable to owners of the Company

Fair value

reserve of

financial

Share

Share

Revenue

Other

assets at

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserves

FVOCI

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2024 Profit for the period

Net changes in fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income

9,279,985

8,971,551

(17,187,472)

-

286,839

1,350,903

-

-

(27,373)

-

-

(27,373)

-

-

-

-

(126,743)

(126,743)

Balance at 30 June 2024

9,279,985

8,971,551

(17,214,844)

-

160,096

1,196,788

Balance at 1 January 2023

9,279,985

8,971,551

(17,545,338)

-

(166,767)

539,431

Profit for the Period

-

-

292,655

-

-

292,655

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

-

-

-

-

453,606

453,606

through other comprehensive income

Loan from equity holder

-

-

Balance at 30 June 2023

9,279,985

8,971,551

(17,252,683)

-

286,839

1,285,692

Effect of IFRS 9 on retained earnings

-

-

-

The summary of significant accounting policies and notes on pages 5 to 16 are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

UPDC PLC

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2024

  1. General information
    UPDC Plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is a company incorporated in Nigeria. The Group has businesses with activities in real estate and hotel management. The registered office address is 1-5 Odunlami Street, Lagos.
    The Company is a public limited company and is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group.
  2. Securities Trading Policy
    In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) UPDC Plc maintains effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Company has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement.
  3. Management's Assessment of Internal Controls
    The management of UPDC Plc is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. UPDC's internal control system was designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Company's management and board of directors regarding the preparation and fair representation of published financial statements.
    UPDC's management assessed the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls within the reporting period. Based on our assessment, we believe that as of 31 December 2023, the Company's internal controls are effective. We will continue to work on further strengthening this position.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

  1. Basis of preparation
    The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for Investment Properties, held for trading and available for sale financial instruments which are carried at fair value.
    (All amounts are in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)
  2. Accounting Policies
    The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the year ended 31 December, 2023.
  3. Estimates
    The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
    Financial Risk Management
    The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the group's financial performance.
    This interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.

6

UPDC PLC

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements - Continued

For the period ended 30 June 2024

2 Summary of significant accounting policies - Continued

2.4 Consolidation

(a) Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to,variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.

The Group and the Company applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred to the former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group and the Company. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Group recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis, either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the recognised amounts of acquiree's identifiable net assets.

Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred.

If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is re-measured to fair value at the acquisition date; any gains or losses arising from such remeasurement are recognised in profit or loss.

Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the Group and the Company is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration that is deemed to be an asset or liability is recognised in accordance with IFRS 9 either in profit or loss or as a change to other comprehensive income. Contingent consideration that is classified as equity is not re-measured, and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity.

The excess of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree and the acquisition-date fair value of any previous equity interest in the acquiree over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If the total of consideration transferred, non-controlling interest recognised and previously held interest measured is less than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired in the case of a bargain purchase, the difference is recognised directly in the Profit or Loss.

Inter-company transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated when necessary amounts reported by subsidiaries have been adjusted to conform with the Group's accounting policies.

(b) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control

Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - that is, as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The difference between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity.

(c) Disposal of subsidiaries

When the Group ceases to have control any retained interest in the entity is re-measured to its fair value at the date when control is lost, with the change in carrying amount recognised in profit or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or financial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss.

(d) Associates and joint ventures

Associates are all entities over which the Group and the Company has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Under the equity method, the investment is initially recognised at cost, and the carrying amount is increased or decreased to recognise the investor's share of the profit or loss of the investee after the date of acquisition. The Group and the Company's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition.

7

UPDC PLC

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements - Continued

For the period ended 30 June 2024

2 Summary of significant accounting policies - Continued

2.5 Consolidation - Continued

If the ownership interest in an associate is reduced but significant influence is retained, only a proportionate share of the amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss where appropriate.

The Group and the Company's share of post-acquisition profit or loss is recognised in profit or loss, and its share of post- acquisition movements in other comprehensive income is recognised in other comprehensive income with a corresponding adjustment to the carrying amount of the investment. When the Group and the Company's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in the associate, including any other unsecured receivables, the Group and the Company does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.

The Group determines at each reporting date whether there is any objective evidence that the investment in the associate is impaired. If this is the case, the Group and the Company calculate the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the associate and its carrying value and recognises the amount adjacent to 'share of profit/ (loss) of an associate' in the Profit or Loss.

Profits and losses resulting from upstream and downstream transactions between the Group and its associate are recognised in the Group's financial statements only to the extent of unrelated investor's interests in the associates. Unrealised losses are eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of associates have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group and the Company.

Dilution gains and losses arising on investments in associates are recognised in the Profit or Loss.

(e) Joint arrangements

The Group has applied IFRS 11 to all joint arrangements as of 1 January 2013. Under IFRS 11 investments in joint arrangements are classified as either joint operations or joint ventures depending on the contractual rights and obligations of each investor. The Group has assessed the nature of its joint arrangements and determined them to be both joint operations and joint ventures. Joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method. Under the equity method of accounting, interests in joint ventures are initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognise the Group's share of the post-acquisition profits or losses and movements in other comprehensive income. When the Group's share of losses in a joint venture equals or exceeds its interests in the joint ventures (which includes any long-term interests that, in substance, form part of the Group's net investment in the joint ventures), the Group does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the joint ventures.

The Group and the Company account for joint operation by treating the operation as its own operations by recognising its assets, including its share of any assets held jointly, its liabilities, including its share of any liabilities held jointly, its revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation, its share of revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation, its expenses, including its share of any expenses incurred jointly.

Unrealised gains on transactions between the Group and its joint ventures are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interest in the joint ventures. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of the joint ventures have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group and the Company.

2.6 Segment reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Executive Committee that makes strategic decisions.

8

