Unaudited Financial Statements
for the period ended
30 June 2024
UPDC PLC RC.321582
TABLE OF CONTENT
PAGE
Performance Highlights
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Consolidated and Seperate Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated and Seperate Statement of Cash Flows
Consolidated and Seperate Statement of changes in Equity
Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 21
UPDC PLC
Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June, 2024
Performance Highlights
The Group
The Company
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
%
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
%
N'000
N'000
Change
N'000
N'000
Change
Revenue
2,598,502
2,149,949
21
1,490,723
251,915
492
Operating profit / (loss)
70,744
(1,589)
4,552
(20,784)
(106,488)
80
Net finance cost
865
(140,254)
101
865
(140,254)
101
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
71,609
(141,843)
150
(19,919)
(246,742)
92
Taxation
(60,733)
(89,362)
32
(7,454)
(2,052)
(263)
Profit /(Loss) for the period
10,876
(231,205)
105
(27,373)
(248,795)
89
Total comprehensive (loss) for the period
(115,867)
(131,145)
12
(154,116)
(148,734)
(4)
Total Equity
8,719,556
8,835,423
(1)
1,196,788
1,285,691
(7)
Total equity and liabilities
18,555,816
19,664,030
(6)
10,647,003
12,080,357
(12)
Cash and Cash equivalents
4,534,350
4,918,009
(8)
3,921,406
4,097,627
(4)
Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
-
-
-
(1)
100
NSE quotation as at December 31 (kobo)
139
99
139
99
Number of shares in issue ('000)
18,559,970
18,559,970
18,559,970
18,559,970
Market capitalisation as at December 31 (N'000)
25,798,358
18,374,370
25,798,358
18,374,370
1
UPDC PLC
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the period ended 30 June 2024
The Group
The Company
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
30-Jun-2430-Jun-24
30-Jun-2330-Jun-23
30-Jun-2430-Jun-24
30-Jun-2330-Jun-23
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
4(i)
1,297,246
2,598,502
1,306,827
2,149,949
734,140
1,490,723
149,633
251,915
Cost of sales
6
(791,877)
(1,440,362)
(917,308)
(1,365,414)
(616,229)
(1,148,424)
(111,573)
(182,649)
Gross profit
505,369
1,158,140
389,519
784,535
117,911
342,299
38,060
69,266
Selling and distribution expenses
6
(48,494)
(97,065)
(17,661)
(37,883)
(34,657)
(55,315)
(17,192)
(30,904)
Administrative expenses
6
(533,876)
(1,073,206)
(393,068)
(810,760)
(194,546)
(390,643)
(166,118)
(303,353)
Other operating income
6
53,202
82,875
57,227
62,519
53,203
82,875
109,775
158,502
Operating profit / (loss)
(23,799)
70,744
36,017
(1,589)
(58,089)
(20,784)
(35,475)
(106,489)
Finance income
7
99,359
193,958
52,322
69,601
99,359
193,958
52,322
69,601
Finance cost
7
(87,586)
(193,093)
(105,507)
(209,855)
(87,586)
(193,093)
(105,507)
(209,855)
Net finance cost
11,773
865
(53,185)
(140,254)
11,773
865
(53,185)
(140,254)
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
(12,026)
71,609
(17,168)
(141,843)
(46,316)
(19,919)
(88,660)
(246,743)
Taxation
8
(36,251)
(60,733)
(56,411)
(89,362)
1,125
(7,454)
(1,299)
(2,052)
Profit /(Loss) for the period
(48,277)
10,876
(73,579)
(231,205)
(45,191)
(27,373)
(89,959)
(248,795)
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss:
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
15
40,024
(126,743)
80,048
100,060
40,024
(126,743)
80,048
100,060
Total comprehensive (loss) for the period
(8,253)
(115,867)
6,469
(131,145)
(5,167)
(154,116)
(9,911)
(148,734)
Profit/ (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(89,930)
(62,544)
(83,768)
(251,965)
(5,167)
(27,373)
(89,959)
(248,795)
Non controlling interest
41,653
73,420
10,189
20,760
-
-
-
-
Total profit (loss)
(48,277)
10,876
(73,579)
(231,205)
(5,167)
(27,373)
(89,959)
(248,795)
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(49,906)
(189,287)
(3,720)
(151,905)
(5,167)
(154,116)
(9,911)
(148,734)
Non controlling interests
41,653
73,420
10,189
20,760
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
(8,253)
(115,867)
6,469
(131,145)
(5,167)
(154,116)
(9,911)
(148,734)
Earnings per share for profit/(loss) attributable
to the equity holders of the group:
Basic Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
From continuing operations
12
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
-
-
(1)
From discontinued operations
12
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
From profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
-
-
(1)
Diluted Profit/(Loss) Per Share (Kobo)
From continuing operations
12
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
-
-
(1)
From discontinued operations
12
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
From profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
-
-
(1)
2
UPDC PLC
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June, 2024
The Group
The Company
30 June 24
31 Dec 23
30 June 24
31 Dec 23
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
8,293,644
8,334,497
65,596
69,879
Intangible assets
11
50,546
52,199
6,678
7,886
Investments in joint ventures
13
120,141
120,141
119,337
119,337
Equity instrument at fair value
15
727,103
853,846
727,103
853,846
Investments in subsidiaries
16
-
-
1,616,697
1,616,697
9,191,434
9,360,683
2,535,410
2,667,645
Current assets
Inventories
17
2,807,140
3,200,157
2,637,651
3,148,590
Trade and other receivables
19
1,872,749
2,037,980
1,405,336
2,019,295
Current tax assets
9
150,143
147,201
147,201
147,200
Cash at bank and in hand
20
4,534,350
4,918,009
3,921,406
4,097,627
9,364,382
10,303,346
8,111,593
9,412,712
Total assets
18,555,816
19,664,030
10,647,003
12,080,357
Equity
Share capital
9,279,985
9,279,985
9,279,985
9,279,985
Share premium
8,971,551
8,971,551
8,971,551
8,971,551
Fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI
160,096
286,839
160,096
286,839
Revenue reserve
(9,643,619)
(9,581,075)
(17,214,844)
(17,252,683)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
8,768,013
8,957,300
1,196,788
1,285,693
Non controlling interest
(48,457)
(121,877)
-
-
Total equity
8,719,556
8,835,423
1,196,788
1,285,691
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
21
3,526,573
4,702,096
3,526,573
4,702,096
Deferred taxation liabilities
72,537
72,537
72,537
72,537
3,599,110
4,774,633
3,599,110
4,774,633
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
22
6,159,937
5,815,764
5,785,179
5,918,170
Current income tax liabilities
17,115
167,485
5,827
31,139
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
21
60,098
70,725
60,098
70,725
6,237,150
6,053,974
5,851,104
6,020,036
Total liabilities
9,836,260
10,828,607
9,450,215
10,794,669
Total equity and liabilities
18,555,816
19,664,030
10,647,003
12,080,357
The unaudited financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 30 June 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
Wole Oshin
Odunayo Ojo
Grant Akata
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054
FRC/2016/NIESV/00000014322
FRC/2023/PRO/ICAN/001/146924
3
UPDC PLC
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cashflows
For the period ended 30 June 2024
The Group
The Company
30 June 24
30 June 23
30 June 24
30 June 23
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Profit /(Loss) before tax
71,609
(141,843)
(19,919)
(246,743)
Adjustment for Non cash items:
Depreciation
10
166,166
54,025
(3,631)
5,711
Amortization of intangible asset
10
4,787
2,359
(402)
1,573
Finance cost
7
193,093
209,855
193,093
209,855
Finance income
7
(193,958)
(69,601)
(193,958)
(69,601)
Exchange (gain)/loss
5
(16,665)
(8,860)
(16,665)
(8,860)
Dividend received
(26,416)
(23,210)
(26,416)
(30,936)
198,616
22,725
(67,898)
(139,001)
Changes in working capital:
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
393,017
799,060
510,939
(183,756)
Decrease/(increase) in receivables
162,288
211,608
613,959
89,807
Increase/(decrease) in payables
(220,626)
(492,189)
(147,244)
439,934
Cash flow (used in)/from operating activities
533,295
541,205
909,756
206,984
Tax paid
-
(110,121)
-
(4,811)
VAT paid
(18,508)
(40,877)
(18,508)
(25,348)
Net Cash inflow from operating activities
514,787
390,207
891,248
176,826
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant & equipment
11
-
(143,510)
-
(8,457)
Purchase of intangible asset
10
(3,134)
(1,870)
-
Dividend received
41,939
23,210
26,416
30,935
Interest received
7
193,958
69,601
193,958
69,601
Net cash flow from investing activities
232,763
(52,569)
220,374
92,079
Cash flow from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
(1,186,150)
-
Interest paid
-
(209,855)
Dividend paid to non-controlling
-
Net cash flow from financing activities
(1,186,150)
(209,855)
(1,186,150)-
- (209,855)
-
-
(1,186,150) (209,855)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(438,600)
127,783
Net foreign exchange difference
16,665
8,860
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
4,956,284
3,161,475
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
18
4,534,349
3,298,117
(74,528) 59,050
16,665 8,860
3,979,269 2,532,109
3,921,406 2,600,019
4
UPDC PLC
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
For the period ended 30 June 2024
The Group
Attributable to owners of the Company
Fair value
reserve of
financial
Non
Share
Share
Revenue
Other
assets at
Controlling
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserves
FVOCI
Total
Interest
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2024 Profit for the period
Net changes in fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income
9,279,985
8,971,551
(9,581,075)
-
286,839
8,957,300
(121,877)
8,835,423
-
-
(62,544)
-
-
(62,544)
73,420
10,876
-
-
-
-
(126,743)
(126,743)
-
(126,743)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 June 2024
9,279,985
8,971,551
(9,643,619)
160,096
8,768,013
(48,457)
8,719,556
Balance at 1 January 2023
9,279,985
8,971,551
(9,834,588)
(166,767)
8,250,181
(59,583)
8,190,598
Profit for the year
253,513
253,513
(32,008)
221,505
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
(30,286)
(30,286)
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
-
-
-
453,606
-
through other comprehensive income
453,606
453,606
Gain on reclassification of asset of disposal
-
group held for sale
-
-
Balance at 30 June 2023
9,279,985
8,971,551
(9,581,075)
286,839
8,957,300
(121,877)
8,835,423
Effect of IFRS 9 on retained earnings
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Company
Attributable to owners of the Company
Fair value
reserve of
financial
Share
Share
Revenue
Other
assets at
Total
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserves
FVOCI
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2024 Profit for the period
Net changes in fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income
9,279,985
8,971,551
(17,187,472)
-
286,839
1,350,903
-
-
(27,373)
-
-
(27,373)
-
-
-
-
(126,743)
(126,743)
Balance at 30 June 2024
9,279,985
8,971,551
(17,214,844)
-
160,096
1,196,788
Balance at 1 January 2023
9,279,985
8,971,551
(17,545,338)
-
(166,767)
539,431
Profit for the Period
-
-
292,655
-
-
292,655
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
-
-
-
-
453,606
453,606
through other comprehensive income
Loan from equity holder
-
-
Balance at 30 June 2023
9,279,985
8,971,551
(17,252,683)
-
286,839
1,285,692
Effect of IFRS 9 on retained earnings
-
-
-
The summary of significant accounting policies and notes on pages 5 to 16 are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
UPDC PLC
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2024
-
General information
UPDC Plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is a company incorporated in Nigeria. The Group has businesses with activities in real estate and hotel management. The registered office address is 1-5 Odunlami Street, Lagos.
The Company is a public limited company and is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group.
- Securities Trading Policy
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule) UPDC Plc maintains effective Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy is regularly reviewed and updated by the Board. The Company has made specific inquiries of all the directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement.
- Management's Assessment of Internal Controls
The management of UPDC Plc is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. UPDC's internal control system was designed to provide reasonable assurance to the Company's management and board of directors regarding the preparation and fair representation of published financial statements.
UPDC's management assessed the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls within the reporting period. Based on our assessment, we believe that as of 31 December 2023, the Company's internal controls are effective. We will continue to work on further strengthening this position.
2. Summary of significant accounting policies
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
-
Basis of preparation
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for Investment Properties, held for trading and available for sale financial instruments which are carried at fair value.
(All amounts are in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)
- Accounting Policies
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those for the year ended 31 December, 2023.
- Estimates
The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Financial Risk Management
The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the group's financial performance.
This interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements; they should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2023. There have been no changes in the risk management structure since year end or in any risk management policy.
6
UPDC PLC
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements - Continued
For the period ended 30 June 2024
2 Summary of significant accounting policies - Continued
2.4 Consolidation
(a) Subsidiaries
Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to,variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.
The Group and the Company applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred to the former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group and the Company. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Group recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis, either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the recognised amounts of acquiree's identifiable net assets.
Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred.
If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is re-measured to fair value at the acquisition date; any gains or losses arising from such remeasurement are recognised in profit or loss.
Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the Group and the Company is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration that is deemed to be an asset or liability is recognised in accordance with IFRS 9 either in profit or loss or as a change to other comprehensive income. Contingent consideration that is classified as equity is not re-measured, and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity.
The excess of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree and the acquisition-date fair value of any previous equity interest in the acquiree over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If the total of consideration transferred, non-controlling interest recognised and previously held interest measured is less than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired in the case of a bargain purchase, the difference is recognised directly in the Profit or Loss.
Inter-company transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated when necessary amounts reported by subsidiaries have been adjusted to conform with the Group's accounting policies.
(b) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control
Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - that is, as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The difference between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity.
(c) Disposal of subsidiaries
When the Group ceases to have control any retained interest in the entity is re-measured to its fair value at the date when control is lost, with the change in carrying amount recognised in profit or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or financial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss.
(d) Associates and joint ventures
Associates are all entities over which the Group and the Company has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Under the equity method, the investment is initially recognised at cost, and the carrying amount is increased or decreased to recognise the investor's share of the profit or loss of the investee after the date of acquisition. The Group and the Company's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition.
7
UPDC PLC
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements - Continued
For the period ended 30 June 2024
2 Summary of significant accounting policies - Continued
2.5 Consolidation - Continued
If the ownership interest in an associate is reduced but significant influence is retained, only a proportionate share of the amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss where appropriate.
The Group and the Company's share of post-acquisition profit or loss is recognised in profit or loss, and its share of post- acquisition movements in other comprehensive income is recognised in other comprehensive income with a corresponding adjustment to the carrying amount of the investment. When the Group and the Company's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in the associate, including any other unsecured receivables, the Group and the Company does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.
The Group determines at each reporting date whether there is any objective evidence that the investment in the associate is impaired. If this is the case, the Group and the Company calculate the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the associate and its carrying value and recognises the amount adjacent to 'share of profit/ (loss) of an associate' in the Profit or Loss.
Profits and losses resulting from upstream and downstream transactions between the Group and its associate are recognised in the Group's financial statements only to the extent of unrelated investor's interests in the associates. Unrealised losses are eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of associates have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group and the Company.
Dilution gains and losses arising on investments in associates are recognised in the Profit or Loss.
(e) Joint arrangements
The Group has applied IFRS 11 to all joint arrangements as of 1 January 2013. Under IFRS 11 investments in joint arrangements are classified as either joint operations or joint ventures depending on the contractual rights and obligations of each investor. The Group has assessed the nature of its joint arrangements and determined them to be both joint operations and joint ventures. Joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method. Under the equity method of accounting, interests in joint ventures are initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognise the Group's share of the post-acquisition profits or losses and movements in other comprehensive income. When the Group's share of losses in a joint venture equals or exceeds its interests in the joint ventures (which includes any long-term interests that, in substance, form part of the Group's net investment in the joint ventures), the Group does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the joint ventures.
The Group and the Company account for joint operation by treating the operation as its own operations by recognising its assets, including its share of any assets held jointly, its liabilities, including its share of any liabilities held jointly, its revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation, its share of revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation, its expenses, including its share of any expenses incurred jointly.
Unrealised gains on transactions between the Group and its joint ventures are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interest in the joint ventures. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of the joint ventures have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group and the Company.
2.6 Segment reporting
Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Executive Committee that makes strategic decisions.
8
