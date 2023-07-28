UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
UNAUDITED REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
UNAUDITED REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Notes
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
N'000
N'000
Rental income
6
725,718
652,541
Interest income on deposit with banks
8
158,645
83,497
Interest income on assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
7
76,249
87,931
Loss on financial assets held for trading
9
(15,032)
17,102
Revenue
945,580
841,071
Impairment charge on receivables
17
-
Operating expenses
13
(324,596)
(300,457)
Profit/(loss) Profit before tax
620,984
540,614
Tax
-
-
Profit/(loss) profit after tax
620,984
540,614
Increase/(decrease) in net assets attributable to unit holders
620,984
540,614
Earnings/(Loss) per unit to unit holders of the Trust
Earnings/(Loss) per unit - basic and diluted (Naira)
26
0.23
0.20
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
UNAUDITED REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Notes
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
N'000
N'000
Assets:
Balances with banks
14
2,380,615
2,888,181
Financial assets held for trading
15
1,594,950
1,723,624
Other assets
17
152,743
78,285
Property and equipment
19
96,185
53,786
Right of use assets
16
16,938
17,764
Investment property
18
23,026,444
21,509,901
Total assets
27,267,875
26,271,541
Liabilities:
Other liablities
20
141,296
109,799
Rent received in advance
21
812,897
676,207
Lease liabilities
16
17,207
15,891
Total liabilities
971,400
801,897
Net assets attributable to unit holders of the Trust
26,296,475
25,469,644
Represented by:
Units and reserves attributable to unit holders of the Trust
Unit holders' contributions
22
26,682,695
26,682,695
Retained (loss)
(386,220)
(1,213,051)
26,296,475
25,469,644
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
UNAUDITED REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN UNITS AND RESERVES
ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNIT HOLDERS OF THE TRUST
Unitholders'
Retained
Total
contributions
(loss)/earnings
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2022
26,682,695
(1,753,665)
24,929,030
Comprehensive income
Profit after tax
-
1,676,856
1,676,856
1,676,856
1,676,856
Transactions with unit holders in their capacity as unit holders:
Distribution paid to unit holders
-
(483,355)
(483,355)
-
1,193,501
1,193,501
At 31 December 2022
26,682,695
(560,164)
26,122,531
Comprehensive income
Profit after tax
-
620,984
620,984
620,984
620,984
Transactions with unit holders in their capacity as unit holders:
Distributions paid to unit holders
-
(447,040)
(447,040)
-
173,944
173,944
At 30 June 2023
26,682,695
(386,220)
26,296,475
Notes to the financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
N'000
N'000
6 Rental Income
Rental Income
725,718
652,541
725,718
652,541
7 Interest income on assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
Held for trading assets:
Bonds
21,233
32,915
Treasury bills
-
-
FGN Promissory notes
55,016
55,016
76,249
87,931
8 Interest income on deposit with banks
Interest earned on placements
158,541
83,497
Credit interest on bank balance
104
-
158,645
83,497
Credit interest relates to interest earned on bank balances during the period
9 Net gain/(loss) on financial assets held for trading
Trading income
-
-
Fair value loss on held for trading instruments
(15,032)
17,102
(15,032)
17,102
30 June 2023
N'000
30 June 2022
N'000
13 Operating expenses
Fund manager's fee
57,424
60,091
Incentive Fees
-
Property maintenance expenses
104,584
66,577
Registrar's fees
16,550
21,967
Trustees' fees
2,132
2,150
Audit fees
4,531
4,250
Professional fees
6,864
12,420
Custodian fees
10,767
11,267
AGM Expenses
-
Printing, advert and travels
1,173
SEC fees
26,708
27,949
Property manager's fees
28,836
28,275
Insurance premium
14,177
9,196
Depreciation on property & equipment (see note 19)
30,008
28,215
Depreciation on right of use assets (Note 16)
413
Interest expense on lease
1,342
Withholding Tax Credit note write-off
-
-
Other operating expenses
19,086
28,099
324,595
300,457
