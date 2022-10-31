UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Notes
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2021
N '000
N '000
Income from investment property
1
Interest income
2
Net gain/(loss) on financial assets held for trading
3
Net income
Operating expenses
4
Profit before tax
Tax
Profit after tax
Earnings per unit attributable to unit holders of the Trust Earnings per unit - basic and diluted (Naira)
966,801
931,137
262,806
318,503
(56,081)
(7,470)
1,173,526
1,242,170
(435,705)
(345,864)
737,821
896,306
-
-
737,821
896,306
0.28
0.34
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Notes
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2021
N'000
N'000
Assets:
Bank balances
5
2,154,283
2,700,007
Financial assets held for trading
6
1,625,123
2,780,837
Other assets
8
60,101
264,499
Investment property
7
22,456,413
26,550,941
Property and equipment
9
30,474
47,523
Fixtures and fittings
10
23,891
40,842
Right of use assets
11
17,557
19,003
Total assets
26,367,842
32,403,652
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
12
119,724
214,916
Rent received in advance
13
564,731
369,422
Lease liabilities
11
16,536
12,517
Total liabilities
700,991
596,855
Net assets attributable to unit holders of the Trust
25,666,851
31,806,797
Represented by:
Units and reserves attributable to unit holders of the Trust
Unit holders' contributions
26,682,695
26,682,695
Retained earnings
(1,015,844)
5,124,102
25,666,851
31,806,797
The financial statements have been approved and signed on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Fund Manager on 28 October, 2022 by:
Oladele Sotubo (Director of the Fund Manager)
Emmanuel Adebayo (Financial Controller of the Fund Manager)
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN UNITS AND RESERVES
ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNIT HOLDERS OF THE TRUST
Unitholders'
Retained
Total
contributions
earnings
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 31 December 2021
26,682,695
(1,753,665)
24,929,030
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
-
737,821
737,821
737,821
737,821
Transactions with unit holders in their capacity as unit holders:
Distributions paid to unit holders
-
-
-
-
737,821
737,821
At 30 September 2022
26,682,695
(1,015,844)
25,666,851
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2021
N'000
N'000
1 Income from investment property
Rental Income
966,801
931,137
966,801
931,137
2 Interest income
Placements with banks
134,553
65,990
Bonds
45,273
68,765
Treasury bills
-
5,439
Commercial papers
-
38,126
FGN promissory notes
82,980
140,183
262,806
318,503
3 Net gain/(loss) on financial assets held for trading
Fair value gain on held for trading instruments
(56,081)
(7,470)
(56,081)
(7,470)
4 Operating expenses
Fund manager's fee
88,333
86,573
Property maintenance expenses
98,552
74,899
Registrar's fees
22,100
1,146
Trustees' fees
3,225
3,825
Audit fees
7,608
3,542
Professional fees
16,258
13,640
Custodian fees
16,562
13,569
Statutory charges & fees
41,085
1,158
Property manager's fees
35,778
28,643
Insurance premium
13,794
11,742
Depreciation
40,348
49,915
Other operating expenses
52,063
57,212
435,705
345,864
5 Bank balances
- Current account with banks in Nigeria
121,235
163,057
- Fixed deposit
2,033,048
2,536,950
2,154,283
2,700,007
6 Financial assets held for trading
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2021
N'000
N'000
Corporate bonds
218,315
455,585
FGN bonds
194,066
-
FGN promissory note
1,212,741
2,325,252
1,625,123
2,780,837
7 Investment property
Beginning balance
21,480,000
26,522,225
Additions
929,119
-
Renovation
47,294
28,716
22,456,413
26,550,941
