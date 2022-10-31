Advanced search
Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit distribution payment notice - 2022 interim
PU
Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - aug 2022
PU
Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - july 2022
PU
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/31/2022 | 10:52am EDT
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Notes

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2021

N '000

N '000

Income from investment property

1

Interest income

2

Net gain/(loss) on financial assets held for trading

3

Net income

Operating expenses

4

Profit before tax

Tax

Profit after tax

Earnings per unit attributable to unit holders of the Trust Earnings per unit - basic and diluted (Naira)

966,801

931,137

262,806

318,503

(56,081)

(7,470)

1,173,526

1,242,170

(435,705)

(345,864)

737,821

896,306

-

-

737,821

896,306

0.28 0.34

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Notes

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2021

N'000

N'000

Assets:

Bank balances

5

2,154,283

2,700,007

Financial assets held for trading

6

1,625,123

2,780,837

Other assets

8

60,101

264,499

Investment property

7

22,456,413

26,550,941

Property and equipment

9

30,474

47,523

Fixtures and fittings

10

23,891

40,842

Right of use assets

11

17,557

19,003

Total assets

26,367,842

32,403,652

Liabilities:

Accounts payable

12

119,724

214,916

Rent received in advance

13

564,731

369,422

Lease liabilities

11

16,536

12,517

Total liabilities

700,991

596,855

Net assets attributable to unit holders of the Trust

25,666,851

31,806,797

Represented by:

Units and reserves attributable to unit holders of the Trust

Unit holders' contributions

26,682,695

26,682,695

Retained earnings

(1,015,844)

5,124,102

25,666,851

31,806,797

The financial statements have been approved and signed on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Fund Manager on 28 October, 2022 by:

Oladele Sotubo (Director of the Fund Manager)

Emmanuel Adebayo (Financial Controller of the Fund Manager)

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN UNITS AND RESERVES

ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNIT HOLDERS OF THE TRUST

Unitholders'

Retained

Total

contributions

earnings

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 31 December 2021

26,682,695

(1,753,665)

24,929,030

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

737,821

737,821

737,821

737,821

Transactions with unit holders in their capacity as unit holders:

Distributions paid to unit holders

-

-

-

-

737,821

737,821

At 30 September 2022

26,682,695

(1,015,844)

25,666,851

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2021

N'000

N'000

1 Income from investment property

Rental Income

966,801

931,137

966,801

931,137

2 Interest income

Placements with banks

134,553

65,990

Bonds

45,273

68,765

Treasury bills

-

5,439

Commercial papers

-

38,126

FGN promissory notes

82,980

140,183

262,806

318,503

3 Net gain/(loss) on financial assets held for trading

Fair value gain on held for trading instruments

(56,081)

(7,470)

(56,081)

(7,470)

30 Sept 2022

N'000

30 Sept 2021

N'000

4 Operating expenses

Fund manager's fee

88,333

86,573

Property maintenance expenses

98,552

74,899

Registrar's fees

22,100

1,146

Trustees' fees

3,225

3,825

Audit fees

7,608

3,542

Professional fees

16,258

13,640

Custodian fees

16,562

13,569

Statutory charges & fees

41,085

1,158

Property manager's fees

35,778

28,643

Insurance premium

13,794

11,742

Depreciation

40,348

49,915

Other operating expenses

52,063

57,212

435,705

345,864

30 Sept 2022

N'000

30 Sept 2021

N'000

5 Bank balances

- Current account with banks in Nigeria

121,235

163,057

- Fixed deposit

2,033,048

2,536,950

2,154,283

2,700,007

6 Financial assets held for trading

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2021

N'000

N'000

Corporate bonds

218,315

455,585

FGN bonds

194,066

-

FGN promissory note

1,212,741

2,325,252

1,625,123

2,780,837

7 Investment property

Beginning balance

21,480,000

26,522,225

Additions

929,119

-

Renovation

47,294

28,716

22,456,413

26,550,941

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 315 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 138 M 18,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tope Omojokun Managing Director & Director
Folasade Laoye Chairman
Folasade Oluwatoyin Ogunde Non-Executive Director
Tosa Ogbomo Non-Executive Director
Kelechi Okoro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-31.46%19
GECINA-26.81%6 595
THE GPT GROUP-22.14%5 174
MIRVAC GROUP-31.27%5 051
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-25.42%3 061
ICADE-41.24%2 789