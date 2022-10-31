UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Notes 30 Sept 2022 30 Sept 2021 N'000 N'000 Assets: Bank balances 5 2,154,283 2,700,007 Financial assets held for trading 6 1,625,123 2,780,837 Other assets 8 60,101 264,499 Investment property 7 22,456,413 26,550,941 Property and equipment 9 30,474 47,523 Fixtures and fittings 10 23,891 40,842 Right of use assets 11 17,557 19,003 Total assets 26,367,842 32,403,652 Liabilities: Accounts payable 12 119,724 214,916 Rent received in advance 13 564,731 369,422 Lease liabilities 11 16,536 12,517 Total liabilities 700,991 596,855 Net assets attributable to unit holders of the Trust 25,666,851 31,806,797 Represented by: Units and reserves attributable to unit holders of the Trust Unit holders' contributions 26,682,695 26,682,695 Retained earnings (1,015,844) 5,124,102 25,666,851 31,806,797

The financial statements have been approved and signed on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Fund Manager on 28 October, 2022 by:

Oladele Sotubo (Director of the Fund Manager)

Emmanuel Adebayo (Financial Controller of the Fund Manager)