UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/31/2023
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNUAL REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

1

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNUAL REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONTENTS

Parties to the Trust

Joint Trustees' report

Fund Manager's report

Statement of the Fund Manager's responsibilities

Auditors' report

Statement of comprehensive Income

Statement of financial position

Statement of changes in units and reserves

Statement of cash flows

Notes to the financial statements

Other financial information:

  • Value added statement
  • Five year financial summary

2

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNUAL REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

PARTIES TO THE TRUST

Trustees

United Capital Trustees Limited

UBA House (12th Floor)

57 Marina Lagos

Telephone: (01) 2807032

Trustees

FBNQuest Trustees Limited

10 Keffi Road

Off Awolowo Road, S.W. Ikoyi

Lagos

Telephone: (01) 4622673

Fund Manager

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited

The Wealth House

Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close

Off Sanusi Fafunwa Street

Victoria Island

Lagos

Tel: 234-1-2805595

E-Mail: mutualfunds@stanbicibtc.com

Website: www.stanbicibtcassetmanagement.com

Property Manager

UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) REIT Business Manager

3rd Floor

1/5 Odunlami Street

Lagos Island, Lagos. Telephone: (01) 2702201

Registrars

First Registrars Nigeria Limited

Plot 2 Abebe Village Road,

Iganmu

Lagos

Telephone: (01) 773086

Custodian

UBA Plc (Global Investor Services Division)

UBA House

57 Marina Lagos

Telephone: (01) 2808349

Banker

United Bank for Africa Plc

Head Office Branch

UBA House

57 Marina Lagos

3

Telephone: (01) 2808349

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

(Chartered Accountants)

Landmark Towers,

5B Water Corporation Drive

Victoria Island

Lagos

Telephone: (01) 2711700

4

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNUAL REPORTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Joint Trustees' Report

The Trustees present their Report on the affairs of the UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, together with the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2022.

Principal Activity:

The principal activity of the UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") is to pool investment in a diversified portfolioof income-generating Real Estate in Nigeria with high growth potential in accordance with the Trustee Investments Act, the Investments and Securities Act (2007), the Securities and Exchange Commission's Rules and Regulations and the Trust Deed thereto ("the Applicable Regulations").

Results:

The results for the year ended 31st December, 2022 are set out on pages 13 and 14

Directors:

The Directors of the Fund Manager who served during the period under review were:

Dr. Demola Sogunle

Chairman

Mr. Oladele Sotubo

Chief Executive

Mr. Shuaib Audu

Executive Director

Mrs. Busola Jejelowo

Executive Director

Mrs. Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor

Executive Director

Prof. Olayinka David-West

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Ifeoma Esiri

Non Executive Director

Mrs. Funke Amobi

Non Executive Director

Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami

Non Executive Director

Mr. Babatunde Majiyagbe

Non Executive Director

Mr. Olumide Oyetan

Non Executive Director

Directors' and related parties' interest in the units of the REIT:

None of the directors of the Fund Manager, FBNQuest Trustees Limited and United Capital Trustees Limited has any direct beneficial interest in the units of the REIT.

Responsibilities of the Fund Manager:

The Investments and Securities Act, 2007 requires the Fund Manager to keep proper books of account and prepare annual financial statements, which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Real Estate Investment Trust during the period covered by the financial statements.The Fund Manager is responsible for keeping proper accounting records, which disclose with reasonable accuracy, at any point in time, the financial position of the REIT and enable the Fund Manager to ensure that the financial statements comply with the applicable regulations.

The Fund Manager is also responsible for maintaining adequate financial resources to meet its commitments and to manage the risks to which the Fund is exposed.

Responsibilities of the Trustee:

The responsibilities of the Trustee as provided by the Trust Deed and other Supplemental thereto, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Rules and Regulations made pursuant to the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 are as stated below:

  • monitoring of the activities of the Fund Manager and the custodian on behalf of and in the interest of the Unitholders;
  • monitoring the register of Unitholders or contributors;
  • ascertaining the Fund Manager's compliance with the Applicable Regulations;

▪ ascertaining that the monthly and other periodic returns/reports relating to the Fund are sent by the Fund Manager to the Commission;

  • exercising any right of voting conferred on it as the registered holder of any investment and/or forward to the Fund Manager within a ...reasonable time all notices of meetings, reports, circulars, proxy solicitations and any other document of a like nature for
  • ensuring that fees and expenses of the fund is within the prescribed limits; and
  • acting at all times in the interest and for the benefit of Unitholders of the scheme.

Administration of the REIT:

During the period under review, the allocation to liquid assets exceeded the maximum 10% limit as provided in the Trust Deed. This was as a result of the decline in the valuation of the Real Estate assets which impacted on the percentage holdings of the liquid assets. Apart from this, the Fund was administered in accordance with the applicable regulations, taking into cognisance prevailing market conditions as well as preserving and minimising possible losses to unit holders' funds.

Charitable donations:

The REIT did not make any charitable donations during the period.

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the REIT's Auditors, have indicated their willingness to continue in office.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 10:49:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
