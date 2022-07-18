Log in
    UPDCREIT   NGUPDCREIT01

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(UPDCREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
3.450 NGN    0.00%
11:34aUPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Updc reit fact sheet - june 2022
PU
06/16UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Updc real estate investment trust fact sheet - may 2022
PU
04/30UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FACT SHEET - JUNE 2022

07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
June 2022

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (May 2022)

ABOUT THE FUND

Balance Sheet

Amount (₦)

The UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust "the REIT" is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment

Current Assets

4,327,285,029.21

Trust which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The units can be bought and sold

Non-current Assets

21,699,894,851.74

through a licensed stockbroker on the floor of the exchange.

Total Assets

26,027,179,880.95

The underlying assets of the Trust comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential

Current Liabilities

792,864,693.07

real estate assets.

Non-current Liabilities

15,271,458.67

Total Liabilities

808,136,151.74

The primary objective of the Trust is to enable investors earn stable income over the long term.

Net Asset Attributes to Unitholders

25,219,043,729.21

This is achieved by ensuring stable cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of

Units Issued

2,668,269,500.00

income-producing real estate property and to

improve and maximize unit value through the

DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE

ongoing management of the Trust's assets, acquisitions and development of additional income-

Interim

Final

producing real estate property.

RISK PROFILE

0.31

Conservative

Moderately

Moderate

Moderately

Aggressive Very Aggressive

Conservative

Aggressive

0.41

0.08

FUND INFORMATION

0.34

0.26

No of properties

6

0.56

0.22

0.38

Fund inception date

05-Jun-2013

0.43

0.44

0.31

0.32

Fund benchmark

NA

0.23

0.25

0.18

Market Value (NGX) as at 30 June 2022

9,205,529,775.00

No of units

2,668,269,500

2 0 1 4

2 0 1 5

2 0 1 6

2 0 1 7

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

Management Fee per annum

0.4% of NAV

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

ASSET ALLOCATION

Fund Rating

A-(NG)

Rating Agency

Global Credit Rating Co.

1.51%

15.84%

Joint Trustees

United Capital and FBNQuest Trustees Ltd

Custodian

United Bank for Africa

Dividend Policy

To distribute at least 90% of net profit

Real Estate Investments

Dividend Distribution

Semi-annually

Real Estate Related Investments

Valuation Frequency

Annually

Market Price per unit as at 30 June 2022

3.45

Liquid Assets

REIT type

Equity REIT

83.04%

Property Distribution

Commercial, Residential, and PBSA

Occupancy rates (Avg)

92.05%

Average property age

21.83yrs

Property locations

Lagos and Abuja

MARKET INDICATORS

N

Inflation - 17.71%*

FX Reserve - $38.09bn**

Monetary Policy Rate - 13.00%**

GDP*

Annual headline inflation rose to

FX reserves has declined by

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR

Nigeria's real GDP recorded

17.71% in May 2022 from 16.82% in

3.53% Year-to-Date as at 30

from 11.50% to 13.00% at the last MPC Meeting.

an annual growth rate of

April 2022.

June 2022

3.11% for Q1 2022.

*National Bureau of Statistics ** CBN

Disclaimer: Whilst proper and reasonable care has been taken in the preparation and accuracy of the facts and figures presented in this report, no responsibility or liability is accepted by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited or its employees for any error, omission or opinion expressed herein. This report is not an investment research or a research recommendation and should not be regarded as such. The information provided herein is by no means intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision.

Past Performance is not an indicator of future performance and individual investors' returns may differ depending on individual investment period.

CONTACT US: Olubiyi Adekunbi or Fadekemi Obasanya WEALTH HOUSE Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close Off Sanusi Fafunwa Victoria Island Lagos P. O. Box 71707 Victoria Island

Telephone: +234 (0) 1 2801266 Ext 2202: 2313, Email: SIAMLRealEstateInvestment@stanbicibtc.com, Website: https://www.stanbicibtcassetmanagement.com

Disclaimer

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
