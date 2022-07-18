UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FACT SHEET - JUNE 2022
June 2022
UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (May 2022)
ABOUT THE FUND
Balance Sheet
Amount (₦)
The UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust "the REIT" is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment
Current Assets
4,327,285,029.21
Trust which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The units can be bought and sold
Non-current Assets
21,699,894,851.74
through a licensed stockbroker on the floor of the exchange.
Total Assets
26,027,179,880.95
The underlying assets of the Trust comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential
Current Liabilities
792,864,693.07
real estate assets.
Non-current Liabilities
15,271,458.67
Total Liabilities
808,136,151.74
The primary objective of the Trust is to enable investors earn stable income over the long term.
Net Asset Attributes to Unitholders
25,219,043,729.21
This is achieved by ensuring stable cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of
Units Issued
2,668,269,500.00
income-producing real estate property and to
improve and maximize unit value through the
DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE
ongoing management of the Trust's assets, acquisitions and development of additional income-
Interim
Final
producing real estate property.
RISK PROFILE
0.31
Conservative
Moderately
Moderate
Moderately
Aggressive Very Aggressive
Conservative
Aggressive
0.41
0.08
FUND INFORMATION
0.34
0.26
No of properties
6
0.56
0.22
0.38
Fund inception date
05-Jun-2013
0.43
0.44
0.31
0.32
Fund benchmark
NA
0.23
0.25
0.18
Market Value (NGX) as at 30 June 2022
9,205,529,775.00
No of units
2,668,269,500
2 0 1 4
2 0 1 5
2 0 1 6
2 0 1 7
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
Management Fee per annum
0.4% of NAV
Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers
ASSET ALLOCATION
Fund Rating
A-(NG)
Rating Agency
Global Credit Rating Co.
1.51%
15.84%
Joint Trustees
United Capital and FBNQuest Trustees Ltd
Custodian
United Bank for Africa
Dividend Policy
To distribute at least 90% of net profit
Real Estate Investments
Dividend Distribution
Semi-annually
Real Estate Related Investments
Valuation Frequency
Annually
Market Price per unit as at 30 June 2022
3.45
Liquid Assets
REIT type
Equity REIT
83.04%
Property Distribution
Commercial, Residential, and PBSA
Occupancy rates (Avg)
92.05%
Average property age
21.83yrs
Property locations
Lagos and Abuja
MARKET INDICATORS
N
Inflation - 17.71%*
FX Reserve - $38.09bn**
Monetary Policy Rate - 13.00%**
GDP*
Annual headline inflation rose to
FX reserves has declined by
The Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR
Nigeria's real GDP recorded
17.71% in May 2022 from 16.82% in
3.53% Year-to-Date as at 30
from 11.50% to 13.00% at the last MPC Meeting.
an annual growth rate of
April 2022.
June 2022
3.11% for Q1 2022.
*National Bureau of Statistics ** CBN
