UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FACT SHEET - JUNE 2022

June 2022 UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust FINANCIAL INFORMATION (May 2022) ABOUT THE FUND Balance Sheet Amount (₦) The UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust "the REIT" is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Current Assets 4,327,285,029.21 Trust which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The units can be bought and sold Non-current Assets 21,699,894,851.74 through a licensed stockbroker on the floor of the exchange. Total Assets 26,027,179,880.95 The underlying assets of the Trust comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential Current Liabilities 792,864,693.07 real estate assets. Non-current Liabilities 15,271,458.67 Total Liabilities 808,136,151.74 The primary objective of the Trust is to enable investors earn stable income over the long term. Net Asset Attributes to Unitholders 25,219,043,729.21 This is achieved by ensuring stable cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of Units Issued 2,668,269,500.00 income-producing real estate property and to improve and maximize unit value through the DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE ongoing management of the Trust's assets, acquisitions and development of additional income- Interim Final producing real estate property. RISK PROFILE 0.31 Conservative Moderately Moderate Moderately Aggressive Very Aggressive Conservative Aggressive 0.41 0.08 FUND INFORMATION 0.34 0.26 No of properties 6 0.56 0.22 0.38 Fund inception date 05-Jun-2013 0.43 0.44 0.31 0.32 Fund benchmark NA 0.23 0.25 0.18 Market Value (NGX) as at 30 June 2022 9,205,529,775.00 No of units 2,668,269,500 2 0 1 4 2 0 1 5 2 0 1 6 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 Management Fee per annum 0.4% of NAV Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers ASSET ALLOCATION Fund Rating A-(NG) Rating Agency Global Credit Rating Co. 1.51% 15.84% Joint Trustees United Capital and FBNQuest Trustees Ltd Custodian United Bank for Africa Dividend Policy To distribute at least 90% of net profit Real Estate Investments Dividend Distribution Semi-annually Real Estate Related Investments Valuation Frequency Annually Market Price per unit as at 30 June 2022 3.45 Liquid Assets REIT type Equity REIT 83.04% Property Distribution Commercial, Residential, and PBSA Occupancy rates (Avg) 92.05% Average property age 21.83yrs Property locations Lagos and Abuja MARKET INDICATORS

N Inflation - 17.71%* FX Reserve - $38.09bn** Monetary Policy Rate - 13.00%** GDP*

Annual headline inflation rose to FX reserves has declined by The Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR Nigeria's real GDP recorded 17.71% in May 2022 from 16.82% in 3.53% Year-to-Date as at 30 from 11.50% to 13.00% at the last MPC Meeting. an annual growth rate of April 2022. June 2022 3.11% for Q1 2022.

*National Bureau of Statistics ** CBN

Disclaimer: Whilst proper and reasonable care has been taken in the preparation and accuracy of the facts and figures presented in this report, no responsibility or liability is accepted by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited or its employees for any error, omission or opinion expressed herein. This report is not an investment research or a research recommendation and should not be regarded as such. The information provided herein is by no means intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision.

Past Performance is not an indicator of future performance and individual investors' returns may differ depending on individual investment period.

CONTACT US: Olubiyi Adekunbi or Fadekemi Obasanya WEALTH HOUSE Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close Off Sanusi Fafunwa Victoria Island Lagos P. O. Box 71707 Victoria Island

Telephone: +234 (0) 1 2801266 Ext 2202: 2313, Email: SIAMLRealEstateInvestment@stanbicibtc.com, Website: https://www.stanbicibtcassetmanagement.com