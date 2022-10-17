Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPDCREIT   NGUPDCREIT01

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(UPDCREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
2.800 NGN    0.00%
12:23pUpdc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - september 2022
PU
08/01Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/18Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - june 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FACT SHEET - SEPTEMBER 2022

10/17/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 2022

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (June 2022)

ABOUT THE FUND

Balance Sheet

Amount (₦)

The UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust "the REIT" is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment

Current Assets

4,611,805,000.00

Trust which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The units can be bought and sold

Non-current Assets

21,659,736,000.00

through a licensed stockbroker on the floor of the exchange.

Total Assets

26,271,541,000.00

The underlying assets of the Trust comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential

Current Liabilities

786,007,000.00

real estate assets.

Non-current Liabilities

15,891,000.00

Total Liabilities

801,898,000.00

The primary objective of the Trust is to enable investors earn stable income over the long term.

Net Asset Attributed to Unitholders

25,925,940,737.55

This is achieved by ensuring stable cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio

Units Issued

2,668,269,500.00

of income-producing real estate property and to improve and maximize unit value through the

DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE

ongoing management of the Trust's assets, acquisitions and development of additional income-

Interim

Final

producing real estate property.

RISK PROFILE

0.31

Conservative

Moderately

Moderate

Moderately

Aggressive

Very Aggressive

Conservative

Aggressive

0.41

0.08

FUND INFORMATION

0.34

0.26

No of properties

6

0.56

0.22

0.38

Fund inception date

05-Jun-2013

0.43

0.44

0.31

0.32

Fund benchmark

NA

0.23

0.25

0.18

Market Value (NGX) as at 30 September 2022

N8,271,635,450

No of units

2,668,269,500

2 0 1 4

2 0 1 5

2 0 1 6

2 0 1 7

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

Management Fee per annum

0.4% of Net Asset Value (NAV)

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

ASSET ALLOCATION

Fund Rating

A-(NG)

Rating Agency

Global Credit Rating Co.

5.07%

12.67%

Joint Trustees

United Capital and FBNQuest Trustees Ltd

Custodian

United Bank for Africa

Dividend Policy

To distribute at least 90% of net profit

Real Estate Investments

Dividend Distribution

Semi-annually

Valuation Frequency

Annually

Real Estate Related Investments

Market Price per unit as at 30 Sep 2022

N3.10k

Liquid Assets

REIT type

Equity REIT

82.26%

Property Distribution

Commercial, Residential, and PBSA***

Occupancy rates (Avg)

92.05%

Average property age

21.83yrs

Property locations

Lagos and Abuja

MARKET INDICATORS

N

Inflation - 20.52%*

FX Reserve - $38.25bn**

Monetary Policy Rate - 15.50%**

GDP*

Nigeria's inflation rate in the month

FX reserves has declined

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR

Nigeria's real GDP

of September 2022, surged further to

by 5.60% Year-to-Date as

from 14.00% to 15.50% at the last MPC Meeting

recorded an annual growth

20.52% compared to 19.64%

at September 2022

rate of 3.54% for Q2 2022.

recorded in the previous month

*National Bureau of Statistics

** CBN

***PBSA - Purpose Built Student Accommodation

Disclaimer: Whilst proper and reasonable care has been taken in the preparation and accuracy of the facts and figures presented in this report, no responsibility or liability is accepted by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited or its employees for any error, omission or opinion expressed herein. This report is not an investment research or a research recommendation and should not be regarded as such. The information provided herein is by no means intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision.

Past Performance is not an indicator of future performance and individual investors' returns may differ depending on individual investment period.

CONTACT US: Olubiyi Adekunbi or Fadekemi Obasanya WEALTH HOUSE Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close Off Sanusi Fafunwa Victoria Island Lagos P. O. Box 71707 Victoria Island, Email:

SIAMLRealEstateInvestment@stanbicibtc.com, Website: https://www.stanbicibtcassetmanagement.com

Disclaimer

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
12:23pUpdc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - september 2022
PU
08/01Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/18Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - june 2022
PU
06/16Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc real estate investment trust fact sheet - may 202..
PU
04/30UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/29Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 1st quarter report
CO
04/04UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
04/01UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Financial report
CO
03/31Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 315 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 471 M 17,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tope Omojokun Managing Director & Director
Folasade Laoye Chairman
Folasade Oluwatoyin Ogunde Non-Executive Director
Tosa Ogbomo Non-Executive Director
Kelechi Okoro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-37.08%17
GECINA-34.30%5 802
THE GPT GROUP-27.68%4 677
MIRVAC GROUP-34.71%4 670
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-33.47%2 708
ICADE-44.06%2 603