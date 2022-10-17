UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FACT SHEET - SEPTEMBER 2022

September 2022 UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust FINANCIAL INFORMATION (June 2022) ABOUT THE FUND Balance Sheet Amount (₦) The UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust "the REIT" is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Current Assets 4,611,805,000.00 Trust which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The units can be bought and sold Non-current Assets 21,659,736,000.00 through a licensed stockbroker on the floor of the exchange. Total Assets 26,271,541,000.00 The underlying assets of the Trust comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential Current Liabilities 786,007,000.00 real estate assets. Non-current Liabilities 15,891,000.00 Total Liabilities 801,898,000.00 The primary objective of the Trust is to enable investors earn stable income over the long term. Net Asset Attributed to Unitholders 25,925,940,737.55 This is achieved by ensuring stable cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio Units Issued 2,668,269,500.00 of income-producing real estate property and to improve and maximize unit value through the DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE ongoing management of the Trust's assets, acquisitions and development of additional income- Interim Final producing real estate property. RISK PROFILE 0.31 Conservative Moderately Moderate Moderately Aggressive Very Aggressive Conservative Aggressive 0.41 0.08 FUND INFORMATION 0.34 0.26 No of properties 6 0.56 0.22 0.38 Fund inception date 05-Jun-2013 0.43 0.44 0.31 0.32 Fund benchmark NA 0.23 0.25 0.18 Market Value (NGX) as at 30 September 2022 N8,271,635,450 No of units 2,668,269,500 2 0 1 4 2 0 1 5 2 0 1 6 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 Management Fee per annum 0.4% of Net Asset Value (NAV) Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers ASSET ALLOCATION Fund Rating A-(NG) Rating Agency Global Credit Rating Co. 5.07% 12.67% Joint Trustees United Capital and FBNQuest Trustees Ltd Custodian United Bank for Africa Dividend Policy To distribute at least 90% of net profit Real Estate Investments Dividend Distribution Semi-annually Valuation Frequency Annually Real Estate Related Investments Market Price per unit as at 30 Sep 2022 N3.10k Liquid Assets REIT type Equity REIT 82.26% Property Distribution Commercial, Residential, and PBSA*** Occupancy rates (Avg) 92.05% Average property age 21.83yrs Property locations Lagos and Abuja MARKET INDICATORS

N Inflation - 20.52%* FX Reserve - $38.25bn** Monetary Policy Rate - 15.50%** GDP*

Nigeria's inflation rate in the month FX reserves has declined The Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR Nigeria's real GDP of September 2022, surged further to by 5.60% Year-to-Date as from 14.00% to 15.50% at the last MPC Meeting recorded an annual growth 20.52% compared to 19.64% at September 2022 rate of 3.54% for Q2 2022. recorded in the previous month *National Bureau of Statistics ** CBN ***PBSA - Purpose Built Student Accommodation

