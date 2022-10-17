UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FACT SHEET - SEPTEMBER 2022
September 2022
UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (June 2022)
ABOUT THE FUND
Balance Sheet
Amount (₦)
The UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust "the REIT" is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment
Current Assets
4,611,805,000.00
Trust which is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The units can be bought and sold
Non-current Assets
21,659,736,000.00
through a licensed stockbroker on the floor of the exchange.
Total Assets
26,271,541,000.00
The underlying assets of the Trust comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential
Current Liabilities
786,007,000.00
real estate assets.
Non-current Liabilities
15,891,000.00
Total Liabilities
801,898,000.00
The primary objective of the Trust is to enable investors earn stable income over the long term.
Net Asset Attributed to Unitholders
25,925,940,737.55
This is achieved by ensuring stable cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio
Units Issued
2,668,269,500.00
of income-producing real estate property and to improve and maximize unit value through the
DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE
ongoing management of the Trust's assets, acquisitions and development of additional income-
Interim
Final
producing real estate property.
RISK PROFILE
0.31
Conservative
Moderately
Moderate
Moderately
Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Conservative
Aggressive
0.41
0.08
FUND INFORMATION
0.34
0.26
No of properties
6
0.56
0.22
0.38
Fund inception date
05-Jun-2013
0.43
0.44
0.31
0.32
Fund benchmark
NA
0.23
0.25
0.18
Market Value (NGX) as at 30 September 2022
N8,271,635,450
No of units
2,668,269,500
2 0 1 4
2 0 1 5
2 0 1 6
2 0 1 7
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
Management Fee per annum
0.4% of Net Asset Value (NAV)
Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers
ASSET ALLOCATION
Fund Rating
A-(NG)
Rating Agency
Global Credit Rating Co.
5.07%
12.67%
Joint Trustees
United Capital and FBNQuest Trustees Ltd
Custodian
United Bank for Africa
Dividend Policy
To distribute at least 90% of net profit
Real Estate Investments
Dividend Distribution
Semi-annually
Valuation Frequency
Annually
Real Estate Related Investments
Market Price per unit as at 30 Sep 2022
N3.10k
Liquid Assets
REIT type
Equity REIT
82.26%
Property Distribution
Commercial, Residential, and PBSA***
Occupancy rates (Avg)
92.05%
Average property age
21.83yrs
Property locations
Lagos and Abuja
MARKET INDICATORS
N
Inflation - 20.52%*
FX Reserve - $38.25bn**
Monetary Policy Rate - 15.50%**
GDP*
Nigeria's inflation rate in the month
FX reserves has declined
The Monetary Policy Committee increased the MPR
Nigeria's real GDP
of September 2022, surged further to
by 5.60% Year-to-Date as
from 14.00% to 15.50% at the last MPC Meeting
recorded an annual growth
20.52% compared to 19.64%
at September 2022
rate of 3.54% for Q2 2022.
recorded in the previous month
*National Bureau of Statistics
** CBN
***PBSA - Purpose Built Student Accommodation
