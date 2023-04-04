Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPDCREIT   NGUPDCREIT01

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(UPDCREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
3.150 NGN    0.00%
02:38pUpdc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fund properties valuation report
PU
03/31Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/31Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FUND PROPERTIES VALUATION REPORT

04/04/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADDRESSEE:

The Managing Director

Stanbic IBTC Assets management Limited

Wealth House

Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close

Off Sanusi Fafunwa Road

Victoria Island

Lagos.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

Properties belonging to UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDC REIT) at

Property known as Abebe Court at No. 10-14 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza I at No. 30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos

Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza II at No. 30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos

Property known as Pearl Hostel at Pan Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Property known as Kingsway Buildings at

-

51-52 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos

-

107-113, Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

-

115-117 Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

Property known as UAC Complex at Plot 272 Cadastral Zone A0 Central Business District, FCT,

Abuja

DATE OF INSPECTION:

Between Friday the 2nd and Monday the 5th days, of December 2022

DATE OF VALUATION:

December 5, 2022.

ASSET(S) VALUED:

Land and buildings

OPINION OF VALUE(S):

WE ARE OF THE OPINION that the Market Value of the above captioned properties as at Monday, the 5th day of December, 2022, is in the sum of N22,090,000,000.00 (Twenty-twobillion, ninety million Naira) only.

WE ARE ALSO OF THE OPINION that the Forced Sale Value of the above captioned properties as at Monday, the 5th day of December, 2022, is in the sum of N15,463,600,000.00 (Fifteen billion, Four hundred and sixty-threemillion Naira) only.

WE ARE FURTHER OF THE OPINION that the Insurance Value of the above captioned properties as at Monday, the 5th day of December, 2022, is in the sum of

N15,678,500,000.00 (Fifteen billion, six hundred and seventy-eight million, five hundred thousand Naira)

The breakdown is as follows:

S/N

DESCRIPTION

MARKET VALUE (N)

FORCED

SALE

INSURANCE VALUE (N)

ASSUMED MARKET

VALUE

VALUE (N)

1

Property known as Abebe Court at No. 10-14

4,400,000,000.00

3,080,000,000.00

1,993,500,000.00

Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

2

Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza I at No.

5,000,000,000.00

3,500,000,000.00

3,994,000,000.00

30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos

- The portion of land earmarked for the

-

547,000,000.00

proposed project stack being part of the

property addressed as Victoria Mall ! (VMP

1) measuring 995.348m2

3

Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza II at No.

8,400,000,000.00

5,880,000,000.00

3,449,000,000.00

30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos

4

Property known as Pearl Hostel at Pan Atlantic

500,000,000.00

350,000,000.00

572,000,000.00

University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

5

Property known as Kingsway Buildings at

-

- 51-52 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos

2,000,000,000.00

1,400,000,000.00

4,150,000,000.00

- 107-113, Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

-

- 115-117 Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

-

6

Property known as UAC Complex at Plot 272

1,790,000,000.00

1,253,000,000.00

1,520,000,000.00

Cadastral Zone A0 Central Business District, FCT,

Abuja

TOTAL

22,090,000,000.00

15,463,000,000.00

15,678,500,000.00

547,000,000.00

Authorised Signatory

Seal

CA/EX. SY/DNC/CM/VI/10182/2022

9/2/1444 2:32:08 PM

Page 1

CERTIFICATE OF VALUE

ON PROPERTIES VARIOUSLY

LOCATED WITHIN LAGOS AND ABUJA

BELONGING TO:

UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UPDC REIT)

FOR

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

STANBIC IBTC ASSETS MANAGEMENT LIMITED

UBOSIELEH + COMPANY ESTATE SURVEYORS + VALUERS NUJ LIGHTHOUSE

3/5 ADEYEMO ALAKIJA STREET 1ST FLOOR

P. O. BOX 74263

VICTORIA ISLAND LAGOS

TEL: 08054797525

DECEMBER 2022

CA/EX. SY/DNC/CM/VI/10182/2022

9/2/1444 2:32:08 PM

Page 2

December 12, 2022

The Managing Director

Stanbic IBTC Assets management Limited

Wealth House

Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close

Off Sanusi Fafunwa Road

Victoria Island

Lagos.

Dear Sir,

VALUATION OF PROPERTIES BELONGING TO UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (UPDC REIT) VARIOUSLY LOCATED WITHIN LAGOS AND ABUJA

Further to your recent instruction namely to determine the Market Value of the above-captioned properties, we have carried out our inspection and now have the pleasure in reporting to you as follows:

DATE OF INSPECTION:

Our inspections were undertaken between Friday the 2nd and Monday the 5th days of December 2022

INFORMATION:

Information given in this report have been obtained as follows:

  1. as regards the descriptive and locational details from visual inspection of the property;
  2. as regard the value from analysis of open market transactions on similar properties in the neighbourhood;
  3. as regards the title, from document made available to us by the addressee;

CA/EX. SY/DNC/CM/VI/10182/2022

9/2/1444 2:32:08 PM

Page 3

ASSUMPTIONS:

In valuing the property we have assumed:

  1. that the information with which we are supplied are correct;
  2. that the title to the property is good and marketable;
  3. that the property is not adversely affected by or subject to compulsory acquisition, road widening, new proposal or planning scheme;
  4. that the property is free from all onerous charges and restrictions.

VALUATION

BASIS:

The basis of valuation is the Market value, that is, the price, which an interest in a property might reasonably be expected to realize in a sale by Private Treaty assuming:

  1. a willing buyer;
  2. a reasonable period within which to negotiate the sale taking into account the nature of the property and the state of the market;
  3. values will remain static throughout the period;
  4. the property will be freely exposed to the market;
  5. no account is to be taken of an additional bid by a special purchaser;
  6. no account is to be taken of expenses of realization, which may arise in the event of a disposal.

CA/EX. SY/DNC/CM/VI/10182/2022

9/2/1444 2:32:08 PM

Page 4

CERTIFICATION:

In carrying out our valuation, we certify that:

  1. statement of facts with regards to this report are true and correct to the best of our knowledge;
  2. Limiting conditions have been disclosed;
  3. we have no interest(present or future) in the transaction or property;
  4. Compensation was not contingent upon us rendering our opinion of value;
  5. We have complied with all valuation standards as required;
  6. An inspection of the property was conducted;
  7. Assistance was not received in the execution of the valuation report.

CA/EX. SY/DNC/CM/VI/10182/2022

9/2/1444 2:32:08 PM

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
02:38pUpdc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fund properties valuation report
PU
03/31Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/31Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2022Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit distribution payment notice - 2022 interim
PU
2022Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - aug 2022
PU
2022Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - july 2022
PU
2022Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Updc reit fact sheet - september 2022
PU
2022Updc Real Estate Investment Trust : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 315 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net income 2021 -4 480 M -9,73 M -9,73 M
Net cash 2021 4 198 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,65x
Yield 2021 7,87%
Capitalization 8 405 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oladele Sotubo Managing Director & Director
Demola Sogunle Chairman
Olayinka David West Independent Non-Executive Director
Shuaib Audu Executive Director
Busola Jejelowo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.00%18
GECINA0.42%7 678
MIRVAC GROUP-0.47%5 667
THE GPT GROUP2.86%5 606
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-6.07%5 454
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.57%4 908
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer