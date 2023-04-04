UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UPDC REIT FUND PROPERTIES VALUATION REPORT

ADDRESSEE: The Managing Director Stanbic IBTC Assets management Limited Wealth House Plot 1678 Olakunle Bakare Close Off Sanusi Fafunwa Road Victoria Island Lagos. PROPERTY ADDRESS: Properties belonging to UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDC REIT) at ∙ Property known as Abebe Court at No. 10-14 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos ∙ Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza I at No. 30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos ∙ Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza II at No. 30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos ∙ Property known as Pearl Hostel at Pan Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos ∙ Property known as Kingsway Buildings at - 51-52 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos - 107-113, Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos - 115-117 Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos ∙ Property known as UAC Complex at Plot 272 Cadastral Zone A0 Central Business District, FCT, Abuja DATE OF INSPECTION: Between Friday the 2nd and Monday the 5th days, of December 2022 DATE OF VALUATION: December 5, 2022. ASSET(S) VALUED: Land and buildings OPINION OF VALUE(S):

WE ARE OF THE OPINION that the Market Value of the above captioned properties as at Monday, the 5th day of December, 2022, is in the sum of N22,090,000,000.00 (Twenty-twobillion, ninety million Naira) only.

WE ARE ALSO OF THE OPINION that the Forced Sale Value of the above captioned properties as at Monday, the 5th day of December, 2022, is in the sum of N15,463,600,000.00 (Fifteen billion, Four hundred and sixty-threemillion Naira) only.

WE ARE FURTHER OF THE OPINION that the Insurance Value of the above captioned properties as at Monday, the 5th day of December, 2022, is in the sum of

N15,678,500,000.00 (Fifteen billion, six hundred and seventy-eight million, five hundred thousand Naira)

The breakdown is as follows:

S/N DESCRIPTION MARKET VALUE (N) FORCED SALE INSURANCE VALUE (N) ASSUMED MARKET VALUE VALUE (N) 1 Property known as Abebe Court at No. 10-14 4,400,000,000.00 3,080,000,000.00 1,993,500,000.00 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos 2 Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza I at No. 5,000,000,000.00 3,500,000,000.00 3,994,000,000.00 30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos - The portion of land earmarked for the - 547,000,000.00 proposed project stack being part of the property addressed as Victoria Mall ! (VMP 1) measuring 995.348m2 3 Property known as Victoria Mall Plaza II at No. 8,400,000,000.00 5,880,000,000.00 3,449,000,000.00 30 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos 4 Property known as Pearl Hostel at Pan Atlantic 500,000,000.00 350,000,000.00 572,000,000.00 University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos 5 Property known as Kingsway Buildings at - - 51-52 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos 2,000,000,000.00 1,400,000,000.00 4,150,000,000.00 - 107-113, Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos - - 115-117 Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos - 6 Property known as UAC Complex at Plot 272 1,790,000,000.00 1,253,000,000.00 1,520,000,000.00 Cadastral Zone A0 Central Business District, FCT, Abuja TOTAL 22,090,000,000.00 15,463,000,000.00 15,678,500,000.00 547,000,000.00