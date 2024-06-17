Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets
On June 13, 2024, Upexi, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: UPXI) closed a sale transaction in which it sold 100% of the outstanding stock of its wholly owned subsidiary VitaMedica, Inc., a Nevada corporation, to a buyer group consisting of Nutra Products LLC, a Florida limited liability company, MFA Holdings Corp. a Florida corporation, and 1000915944 Ontario Inc. an Ontario, Canada corporation (collectively the "Buyers") pursuant to the terms of a Stock Purchase Agreement dated June 1, 2024. MFA Holdings, Corp. is controlled by Allan Marshall, the Company's CEO and Chairman.
The purchase price in the sale transaction was $6,000,000, of which (i) $4,000,000 was paid in cash at closing, (ii) $1,000,000 is in the form of promissory notes issued by the Buyers to the Company, which promissory notes are payable in full on the 1 year anniversary of issuance, and (iii) $1,000,000 is payable by the Buyers on the 15 month anniversary of the closing, subject to working capital adjustment.
Upexi, Inc. is a multi-faceted brand owner with brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other growing markets. The Company focuses on direct-to-consumer and Amazon brands. The Company utilizes its in-house software-as-a-service (SaaS) programmatic advertising technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between its growing portfolio of brands. Its Branded Product segment is focused on the development, growth, and distribution of the branded products that the Company own. Its Recommerce segment is focused on the purchase and sale of new and used products through channels, such as Amazon and wholesale distributors. The Companyâs brands include VitaMedica, Tytan Tiles, and others. VitaMedica offers clinician-originated nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals products. VitaMedicaâs sales model includes wholesale distribution through surgeons and med spas and direct to consumers through e-commerce and marketplaces.