Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

On June 13, 2024, Upexi, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: UPXI) closed a sale transaction in which it sold 100% of the outstanding stock of its wholly owned subsidiary VitaMedica, Inc., a Nevada corporation, to a buyer group consisting of Nutra Products LLC, a Florida limited liability company, MFA Holdings Corp. a Florida corporation, and 1000915944 Ontario Inc. an Ontario, Canada corporation (collectively the "Buyers") pursuant to the terms of a Stock Purchase Agreement dated June 1, 2024. MFA Holdings, Corp. is controlled by Allan Marshall, the Company's CEO and Chairman.

The purchase price in the sale transaction was $6,000,000, of which (i) $4,000,000 was paid in cash at closing, (ii) $1,000,000 is in the form of promissory notes issued by the Buyers to the Company, which promissory notes are payable in full on the 1 year anniversary of issuance, and (iii) $1,000,000 is payable by the Buyers on the 15 month anniversary of the closing, subject to working capital adjustment.