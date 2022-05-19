UpHealth : Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding Common Stock Trading Price - Form 8-K

UpHealth Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding Common Stock Trading Price

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 - UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) ("UpHealth" or the "Company") today announced that it received notice on May 13, 2022 from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the price of its common stock fell below the NYSE's continued listing standards. The NYSE requires the average closing price of a listed company's common stock to remain above $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-trading-day period. As of May 12, 2022, the 30-trading-day period average closing price of the Company's common stock was $0.92 per share. In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company must notify the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the notification of its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company has six months to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements. During the six-month period, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing standards, but will have an added designation of "BC" to indicate that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE listing standards. The deficiency does not affect the Company's ongoing business operations or its SEC reporting requirements.

To address this issue, UpHealth intends to monitor the trading price of its listed securities and take steps to increase the value of its shares through implementation of its business strategy, and is still considering other options for regaining compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

