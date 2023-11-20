UpHealth, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

UpHealth, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 32.68 million compared to USD 38.67 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 20.61 million compared to USD 165.76 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.12 compared to USD 11.17 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.12 compared to USD 11.17 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was USD 112.65 million compared to USD 118.31 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 47.82 million compared to USD 195.65 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.74 compared to USD 13.41 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.74 compared to USD 13.41 a year ago.