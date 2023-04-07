UpHealth : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
04/07/2023 | 04:25pm EDT
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Introduction
On February 26, 2023, UpHealth Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("UpHealth Holdings") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of UpHealth, Inc. ("UpHealth" or the "Company"), agreed to sell 100% of the outstanding capital stock of UpHealth Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, Innovations Group, Inc., a Utah corporation ("IGI" and, together with each of IGI's wholly-owned subsidiaries, the "Group Companies"), to Belmar MidCo, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Buyer") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belmar Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Buyer Parent"), a portfolio company of Webster Capital IV, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Webster Capital IV"), pursuant to a stock purchase agreement (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"), dated February 26, 2023, by and among the Company, UpHealth Holdings, IGI and Buyer (the sale of the capital stock of IGI contemplated by the Stock Purchase Agreement, the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 (the "Closing" and such date, the "Closing Date")
The following unaudited pro forma condensed financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 is based on the audited historical consolidated financial statements of UpHealth as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the unaudited historical financial information of IGI as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The unaudited pro forma condensed statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 gives effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on January 1, 2022.
The unaudited pro forma condensed financial information does not necessarily reflect what the Company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the divestiture occurred on the dates indicated. It also may not be useful in predicting the future financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The actual financial condition and results of operations of the Company may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
In thousands, unaudited
UpHealth, Inc.
Transaction
Accounting
Adjustments
Notes
Pro Forma
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,557
$
43,577
(a),(c)
$
59,134
Accounts receivable, net
21,851
-
21,851
Inventories
161
-
161
Due from related parties
14
-
14
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,991
-
2,991
Assets held for sale, current
2,748
(2,748
)
(b)
-
Total current assets
43,322
40,829
84,151
Property, plant and equipment, net
14,069
-
14,069
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,213
-
7,213
Intangible assets, net
31,362
-
31,362
Goodwill
159,675
-
159,675
Equity investment
21,200
-
21,200
Other assets
438
-
438
Assets held for sale, noncurrent
62,525
(62,525
)
(b)
-
Total assets
$
339,804
$
(21,696
)
$
318,108
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
17,983
$
-
$
17,983
Accrued expenses
38,763
-
38,763
Deferred revenue
2,738
-
2,738
Due to related parties
229
-
229
Income taxes payable
388
-
388
Lease liabilities, current
5,475
-
5,475
Other liabilities, current
74
-
74
Liabilities held for sale, current
3,319
(3,319
)
(b)
-
Total current liabilities
68,969
(3,319
)
65,650
Related party debt, noncurrent
281
-
281
Debt, noncurrent
145,962
(10,590
)
(c)
135,372
Deferred tax liabilities
1,200
-
1,200
Warrant liabilities, noncurrent
9
-
9
Derivative liabilities, noncurrent
56
-
56
Lease liabilities, noncurrent
8,741
-
8,741
Other liabilities, noncurrent
662
-
662
Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent
7,787
(7,787
)
(b)
-
Total liabilities
233,667
(21,696
)
211,971
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
2
-
2
Additional paid-in capital
688,355
-
688,355
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,000
)
-
(17,000
)
Accumulated deficit
(566,209
)
-
(566,209
)
Total UpHealth, Inc., stockholders' equity
105,148
-
105,148
Noncontrolling interest
989
-
989
Total stockholders' equity
106,137
-
106,137
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
339,804
$
(21,696
)
$
318,108
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited
UpHealth, Inc.
Transaction
Accounting
Adjustments
Notes
Pro Forma
Revenues
$
158,803
$
(32,308
)
(d)
$
126,495
Cost of revenues
88,648
(20,349
)
(d)
68,299
Gross profit
70,155
(11,959
)
58,196
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
15,951
(2,458
)
(e)
13,493
Research and development
7,888
(49
)
(e)
7,839
General and administrative
48,755
(4,129
)
(e)
44,626
Depreciation and amortization
16,140
(202
)
(e)
15,938
Stock-based compensation
6,464
(3,650
)
(e)
2,814
Lease abandonment expenses
75
-
(e)
75
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
114,061
(1,791
)
(e)
112,270
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs
22,214
(520
)
(e)
21,694
Total operating expenses
231,548
(12,799
)
218,749
Loss from operations
(161,393
)
840
(160,553
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(26,500
)
-
(26,500
)
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
(37,708
)
-
(37,708
)
Gain on fair value of derivative liability
7,529
-
7,529
Gain on fair value of warrant liabilities
242
-
242
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(14,610
)
-
(14,610
)
Other income, net, including interest income
121
36
(f)
157
Total other income (expense)
(70,926
)
36
(70,890
)
Net loss before income tax benefit
(232,319
)
876
(231,443
)
Income tax benefit
9,384
(1,100
)
(g)
8,284
Net loss
(222,935
)
(224
)
(223,159
)
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
65
-
65
Net loss attributable to UpHealth, Inc.
$
(223,000
)
$
(224
)
$
(223,224
)
Loss per share attributable to UpHealth, Inc.:
Basic
$
(15.17
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(15.19
)
Diluted
$
(15.17
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(15.19
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,699
14,699
14,699
Diluted
14,699
14,699
14,699
NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, unaudited)
1. Basis of Presentation
See "Introduction" for more information regarding the basis of presentation for the unaudited pro forma condensed financial information.
2. Transaction Accounting Adjustments
The unaudited pro forma condensed financial information reflects the impact of the following pro forma transaction accounting adjustments to the:
the receipt of cash consideration at the closing of the transaction and
b)
the elimination of assets and liabilities attributable to the IGI business.
c)
the required offering to repurchase a portion of the 2025 convertible notes with 20% of the net proceeds from the sale of the IGI business. This adjustment assumes that the 2025 convertible noteholders accept the full offer to repurchase.
2)
UpHealth condensed statement of operations, primarily consisting of:
d)
the elimination of revenues and cost of revenues of the IGI business;
e)
the elimination of operating expenses at the IGI business;
f)
the elimination of other expenses at the IGI business; and
g)
the elimination of income tax benefit at the IGI business.