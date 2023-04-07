UpHealth : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Introduction

On February 26, 2023, UpHealth Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("UpHealth Holdings") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of UpHealth, Inc. ("UpHealth" or the "Company"), agreed to sell 100% of the outstanding capital stock of UpHealth Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, Innovations Group, Inc., a Utah corporation ("IGI" and, together with each of IGI's wholly-owned subsidiaries, the "Group Companies"), to Belmar MidCo, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Buyer") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belmar Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Buyer Parent"), a portfolio company of Webster Capital IV, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Webster Capital IV"), pursuant to a stock purchase agreement (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"), dated February 26, 2023, by and among the Company, UpHealth Holdings, IGI and Buyer (the sale of the capital stock of IGI contemplated by the Stock Purchase Agreement, the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 (the "Closing" and such date, the "Closing Date")

The following unaudited pro forma condensed financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 is based on the audited historical consolidated financial statements of UpHealth as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the unaudited historical financial information of IGI as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 gives effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on January 1, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed financial information does not necessarily reflect what the Company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the divestiture occurred on the dates indicated. It also may not be useful in predicting the future financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The actual financial condition and results of operations of the Company may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors.