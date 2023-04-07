Advanced search
UpHealth : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K

04/07/2023 | 04:25pm EDT
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Introduction

On February 26, 2023, UpHealth Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("UpHealth Holdings") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of UpHealth, Inc. ("UpHealth" or the "Company"), agreed to sell 100% of the outstanding capital stock of UpHealth Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, Innovations Group, Inc., a Utah corporation ("IGI" and, together with each of IGI's wholly-owned subsidiaries, the "Group Companies"), to Belmar MidCo, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Buyer") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belmar Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Buyer Parent"), a portfolio company of Webster Capital IV, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Webster Capital IV"), pursuant to a stock purchase agreement (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"), dated February 26, 2023, by and among the Company, UpHealth Holdings, IGI and Buyer (the sale of the capital stock of IGI contemplated by the Stock Purchase Agreement, the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 (the "Closing" and such date, the "Closing Date")

The following unaudited pro forma condensed financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 is based on the audited historical consolidated financial statements of UpHealth as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the unaudited historical financial information of IGI as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 gives effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred on January 1, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed financial information does not necessarily reflect what the Company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the divestiture occurred on the dates indicated. It also may not be useful in predicting the future financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The actual financial condition and results of operations of the Company may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

In thousands, unaudited

UpHealth, Inc. Transaction
Accounting
Adjustments 		Notes Pro Forma
ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,557 $ 43,577 (a),(c) $ 59,134

Accounts receivable, net

21,851 - 21,851

Inventories

161 - 161

Due from related parties

14 - 14

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,991 - 2,991

Assets held for sale, current

2,748 (2,748 ) (b) -

Total current assets

43,322 40,829 84,151

Property, plant and equipment, net

14,069 - 14,069

Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,213 - 7,213

Intangible assets, net

31,362 - 31,362

Goodwill

159,675 - 159,675

Equity investment

21,200 - 21,200

Other assets

438 - 438

Assets held for sale, noncurrent

62,525 (62,525 ) (b) -

Total assets

$ 339,804 $ (21,696 ) $ 318,108
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

17,983 $ - $ 17,983

Accrued expenses

38,763 - 38,763

Deferred revenue

2,738 - 2,738

Due to related parties

229 - 229

Income taxes payable

388 - 388

Lease liabilities, current

5,475 - 5,475

Other liabilities, current

74 - 74

Liabilities held for sale, current

3,319 (3,319 ) (b) -

Total current liabilities

68,969 (3,319 ) 65,650

Related party debt, noncurrent

281 - 281

Debt, noncurrent

145,962 (10,590 ) (c) 135,372

Deferred tax liabilities

1,200 - 1,200

Warrant liabilities, noncurrent

9 - 9

Derivative liabilities, noncurrent

56 - 56

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

8,741 - 8,741

Other liabilities, noncurrent

662 - 662

Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent

7,787 (7,787 ) (b) -

Total liabilities

233,667 (21,696 ) 211,971

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

2 - 2

Additional paid-in capital

688,355 - 688,355

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,000 ) - (17,000 )

Accumulated deficit

(566,209 ) - (566,209 )

Total UpHealth, Inc., stockholders' equity

105,148 - 105,148

Noncontrolling interest

989 - 989

Total stockholders' equity

106,137 - 106,137

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 339,804 $ (21,696 ) $ 318,108

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited

UpHealth, Inc. Transaction
Accounting
Adjustments 		Notes Pro Forma

Revenues

$ 158,803 $ (32,308 ) (d) $ 126,495

Cost of revenues

88,648 (20,349 ) (d) 68,299

Gross profit

70,155 (11,959 ) 58,196

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

15,951 (2,458 ) (e) 13,493

Research and development

7,888 (49 ) (e) 7,839

General and administrative

48,755 (4,129 ) (e) 44,626

Depreciation and amortization

16,140 (202 ) (e) 15,938

Stock-based compensation

6,464 (3,650 ) (e) 2,814

Lease abandonment expenses

75 - (e) 75

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment

114,061 (1,791 ) (e) 112,270

Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs

22,214 (520 ) (e) 21,694

Total operating expenses

231,548 (12,799 ) 218,749

Loss from operations

(161,393 ) 840 (160,553 )

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(26,500 ) - (26,500 )

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

(37,708 ) - (37,708 )

Gain on fair value of derivative liability

7,529 - 7,529

Gain on fair value of warrant liabilities

242 - 242

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(14,610 ) - (14,610 )

Other income, net, including interest income

121 36 (f) 157

Total other income (expense)

(70,926 ) 36 (70,890 )

Net loss before income tax benefit

(232,319 ) 876 (231,443 )

Income tax benefit

9,384 (1,100 ) (g) 8,284

Net loss

(222,935 ) (224 ) (223,159 )

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

65 - 65

Net loss attributable to UpHealth, Inc.

$ (223,000 ) $ (224 ) $ (223,224 )

Loss per share attributable to UpHealth, Inc.:

Basic

$ (15.17 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (15.19 )

Diluted

$ (15.17 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (15.19 )

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

14,699 14,699 14,699

Diluted

14,699 14,699 14,699

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited)

1. Basis of Presentation

See "Introduction" for more information regarding the basis of presentation for the unaudited pro forma condensed financial information.

2. Transaction Accounting Adjustments

The unaudited pro forma condensed financial information reflects the impact of the following pro forma transaction accounting adjustments to the:

1)

UpHealth condensed balance sheet, primarily consisting of:

a)

the receipt of cash consideration at the closing of the transaction and

b)

the elimination of assets and liabilities attributable to the IGI business.

c)

the required offering to repurchase a portion of the 2025 convertible notes with 20% of the net proceeds from the sale of the IGI business. This adjustment assumes that the 2025 convertible noteholders accept the full offer to repurchase.

2)

UpHealth condensed statement of operations, primarily consisting of:

d)

the elimination of revenues and cost of revenues of the IGI business;

e)

the elimination of operating expenses at the IGI business;

f)

the elimination of other expenses at the IGI business; and

g)

the elimination of income tax benefit at the IGI business.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UpHealth Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
