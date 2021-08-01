Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results

30th July, 2021
To,
Singapore Exchange Limited
SGX Centre Office
2 Shenton Way, #02-02 SGX Centre 1 Singapore 068804
Sub.: Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021
Dear Sir/ Madam,
We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") held today i.e. Friday, 30th July, 2021, the Board has considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2021. The said unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee before approval by the Board.
We are enclosing herewith unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 along with limited review reports of the statutory auditors.
We request you to take the above information on records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For UPL Limited
Sandeep Deshmukh Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS - 10946)
Encl.: As above
