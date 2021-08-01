Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. UPL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512070   INE628A01036

UPL LIMITED

(512070)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::First Quarter Results

08/01/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30th July, 2021

To,

Singapore Exchange Limited

SGX Centre Office

2 Shenton Way, #02-02 SGX Centre 1 Singapore 068804

Sub.: Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") held today i.e. Friday, 30th July, 2021, the Board has considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2021. The said unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee before approval by the Board.

We are enclosing herewith unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 along with limited review reports of the statutory auditors.

We request you to take the above information on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UPL Limited

Sandeep Deshmukh Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS - 10946)

Encl.: As above

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPL Limited published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UPL LIMITED
02:12aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :First Quarter Results
PU
07/19UPL : CARE Ratings Affirms AA+ Long-Term Rating on UPL's Bank Financing; Outlook..
MT
07/15UPL Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
07/14Indian Benchmarks Extends Gains on Wednesday; Wipro Soars 7%
MT
07/14UPL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/08UPL Limited Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
06/30Indian Benchmarks Close in Red on Wednesday; Information Technology Stocks Ga..
MT
06/28UPL LTD. : Launches New ‘NPP' Business Unit to Enhance Biosolutions Capaci..
BU
06/22Indian Stocks Stay in Green on Tuesday; Maruti Suzuki Shares Surge 5%
MT
06/18Indian Benchmarks Close on Friday with Mixed Results; Adani Ports Shares Jump..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 421 B 5 664 M 5 664 M
Net income 2022 39 907 M 537 M 537 M
Net Debt 2022 229 B 3 078 M 3 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 618 B 8 308 M 8 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 12 258
Free-Float -
Chart UPL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UPL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 808,40 INR
Average target price 832,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Chandrasen Ashar Finance Director & Executive Director
Anand Kathrinal Vora Global Chief Financial Officer
A. Balaji Chief Information Officer
Adrian Percy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPL LIMITED73.31%8 308
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-3.24%12 504
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-11.14%9 857
ICL GROUP LTD43.95%9 363
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO46.92%8 152
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED34.18%6 017