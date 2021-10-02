General Announcement::Appointment of Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai as an Independent Director

1st October, 2021

To,

Singapore Exchange Limited

SGX Centre Office

2 Shenton Way, #02-02

SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Sub: Appointment of Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai as an Independent Director

Dear Sir / Madam,

We hereby inform you that, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today has appointed Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai (DIN: 00017806) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) on the Board of the Company effective today i.e. 1st October, 2021. Her first term of appointment as an Independent Director shall be for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years effective 1st October, 2021, subject to approval of the members. Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai is not related to any member of the Board and is not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any order of SEBI or any such other authority.

Brief profile of Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai is as under:

An MBA from Harvard Business School, Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai brings in rich experience in the areas of banking and finance. She makes regular appearance on listings by Fortune and others of international women in business. A recipient of many awards and honours, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to Trade and Industry.

Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai is presently the Chairman of Advent Private Equity India Advisory Board; a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of LafargeHolcim, Max Financial Services, Gland Pharma and Cipla; Trustee of Asia House in the UK; India Advisory Council member of the US-India Business Council (USIBC); and Past President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She retired in December 2015 as an Executive Director from the Board of HSBC Asia Pacific and Chairman of HSBC India, and in April 2018 as Non-Executive Director on the global board of Nestle.

She has published several articles in mainline dailies and has authored 3 books, "Survive Or Sink - An Action Agenda for Sanitation, Water, Pollution and Green Finance", "Contemporary Banking in India" and "30 Women in Power: Their Voices, Their Stories."

Her interests in water, sanitation and the environment and empowerment of women are reflected in her engagements at Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, International Advisory Council of the Inquiry of United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Commissioner for the Global Commission on Economy & Climate, Advisory Board Wildlife Conservation Trust, The Rockfeller Foundation Economic Council for Planetary Health, Chair of FICCI's Water Mission and founder and Chair of the India Sanitation Coalition.

She chairs the Financial Services Working Group of the BRICs Business Council and is a

