  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. UPL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512070   INE628A01036

UPL LIMITED

(512070)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
713.50 INR   +5.45%
Upl : Appointment
PU
Upl : Loss of share certificate
PU
Indian Indices Close on Positive Note on Thursday; UPL Jumps 5%
MT
UPL : Appointment

10/21/2022 | 04:30am EDT
21st October 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Mumbai

Mumbai

SCRIP CODE: 512070

SYMBOL: UPL

Sub: Appointment of Mr. Suresh Kumar as an Independent Director

Dear Sir / Madam,

We hereby inform you that, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20th October 2022 has appointed Mr. Suresh Kumar (DIN: 00512630) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) on the Board of the Company effective 20th October, 2022. His first term of appointment as an Independent Director shall be for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years effective 20th October, 2022, subject to approval of the members. Mr. Kumar is not related to any member of the Board and is not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any order of SEBI or any such other authority.

Brief profile of Mr. Suresh Kumar is as under:

Mr. Suresh Kumar was the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab from 2017 to 2021. Mr. Kumar joined the Punjab cadre of the Indian Administrative Service, Government of India in 1983. He has held positions at various levels in the Federal and Provincial Governments to implement and manage reforms, business process re-engineering, and pro-poor development programs. Mr. Kumar has more than 30+ years of core experience in public policy, planning, public administration and governance, and program implementation in the State of Punjab, India. He also has experience in governance and regulatory issues concerning Power, Water Resources, Agriculture, Environment, Water Supply, and Sanitation. Mr. Kumar played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the Punjab State Policy on Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation in 2014. He also led the preparation of a comprehensive Punjab State Agriculture Diversification Plan of Rs.8775 crores, which was aimed at increasing the sustainability of agricultural operations in Punjab. He drafted the State Water Policy in 2008 and facilitated the preparation of the State Agriculture Policy in 2018.

Mr. Kumar holds a Master's in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics and a Post-graduate in Commerce from Delhi University, Delhi. He was a member convener of Inter UN Agency Working Group on Primary Education in India and a member of Inter UN Agency Working Group on Gender issues. Mr. Kumar also served as the Translation and Implementation Adviser, TIGR2ESS Project, at the University of Cambridge, and is a Continuing Policy Fellow with the Centre for Science and Policy (CsaP), University of Cambridge

We request you to take the above information on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UPL Limited

SANDEEP

Digitally signed by

MOHAN

SANDEEP MOHAN

DESHMUKH

DESHMUKH Date: 2022.10.21 13:05:01 +05'30'

Sandeep Deshmukh Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS-10946)

Disclaimer

UPL Limited published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Chandrasen A. Ashar Finance Director & Executive Director
Anand Kathrinal Vora Global Chief Financial Officer
Paresh Talati Global Head-Chemistry, Research & Development
Vicente Gongora Chief Technology Officer
