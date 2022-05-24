Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated 22nd October 2019, we hereby intimate that S&P has revised UPL credit rating to BB+ (Stable Outlook). The details are in the attached release.

S&P revises UPL credit rating to BB+ (Stable Outlook)

UPL Ltd., May 24, 2022 - UPL Ltd, a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions had a revision in its credit rating by S&P to BB+ (Stable outlook). The same rating is also affirmed for the bonds issued by UPL's flagship subsidiary UPL Corporation.

In FY2022, UPL gained market share across all regions and delivered strong growth in a highly dynamic macro-environment with inflationary pressures and global supply chain disruptions leading to an increase in deployment of working capital, the primary reason for the revision in rating. The company will continue to make prudent investments in the supply chain for ensuring a healthy and sustainable growth going forward.

UPL expects strong performance (10%+ revenue growth and 12-15% EBITDA growth) in the current fiscal year FY2023 supported by a superior growth of high-margin differentiated and sustainable solutions, accelerated penetration in select markets and segments and efficient cost and supply chain management, supported by favorable market conditions. The company will continue to focus on optimising working capital and investments leading to increase in ROCE and improving leverage ratios. The company is committed to maintain its investment grade credit rating.

