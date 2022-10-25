Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. UPL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512070   INE628A01036

UPL LIMITED

(512070)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
709.15 INR   +1.33%
02:13aUpl : News Verification
PU
10/21Upl : Appointment
PU
10/21Upl : Loss of share certificate
PU
Summary 
Summary

UPL : News Verification

10/25/2022 | 02:13am EDT
21st October 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Mumbai

SYMBOL: UPL

Sub: Response to Letter seeking Clarification / Confirmation on news item appearing in

"Media/Publication" dated October 20, 2022 (Ref. No.: NSE/CM/Surveillance/12399)

Dear Sir / Ma'am,

This is with reference to the captioned letter received from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the news item which appeared on the website "www.economictimes.com" dated October 20, 2022 captioned "UPL looks to raise $500-550million from PE funds; values seeds, formulations arms at $5 bn.".

In this regard, we would like to inform you that definitive documents have been signed on October 21, 2022, with respect to the following proposed investments by:

  1. global PE firm KKR & Co. Inc. in UPL Limited's 'Advanta Seeds Division' (upon completion of internal re-structuring); and
  2. global alternative asset managers TPG and Brookfield, and the sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, in UPL Limited's 'Crop Protection Business' and 'Adarsh Farm Services Business' (upon completion of internal re-structuring).

The relevant disclosures have been made to the stock exchanges made with respect to the aforesaid transactions pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015. The links for the disclosure are as under:

https://archives.nseindia.com/corporate/UPL_21102022132832_SEDisclosures.pdf

https://archives.nseindia.com/corporate/UPL_21102022133118_SEDisclosures_PressRelease.pdf

You are requested to kindly take the aforesaid information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UPL Limited

SANDEEP MOHAN DESHMU KH

Digitally signed by SANDEEP MOHAN DESHMUKH Date: 2022.10.21 13:58:36 +05'30'

Sandeep Deshmukh Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (ACS-10946)

Disclaimer

UPL Limited published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 06:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
